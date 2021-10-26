Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra to Lead Discussion on Marketplace & Direct Website Strategies at Retail Innovation Conference on November 16, 2021

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, today announced Company CEO Kunal Chopra will be hosting a panel discussion at the Retail Innovation Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16-17, 2021. Panel participants will also feature leadership from Boogie Board and Strider Sports International Inc.

The Retail Innovation Conference is powered by Retail Touchpoints, an online publishing network for retail executives with content centered around optimizing the omnichannel customer experience. The event brings together thousands of industry peers for tactical sessions, candid discussions, and seminars surrounding the latest tech and trends. Keynote speakers include some of retail's most trusted voices from esteemed industry veterans and innovators.

Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra will serve as moderator for a breakout panel entitled, "Mastering the Marketplace Mix: Sell on Other Marketplaces, Create Your Own or Both?" He'll be joined by Strider COO, Dona Nesselhuf; Strider Director of Global Ecommerce, Jessica Kading; and Director of Marketing at Kent Displays, makers of Boogie Board, Katelyn Stiver. Founded in 2007, Strider has grown into a global brand with a presence in over 75 countries. Boogie Board launched in 2009, and now sells in online and in major brick-and-mortar retailers around the world.

Using Strider and Boogie Board as examples, their conversation will unpack the various ways in which brands can balance their marketplace and direct website strategies, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic. By exploring the pros and cons of various paths to e-commerce expansion, the session will provide strategic insights for how to get the most value out of each channel individually and cumulatively.

Presentation information:

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Topic: Mastering the Marketplace Mix: Sell on Other Marketplaces, Create Your Own or Both?

Panel: Additional information can be found here

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

About Retail Innovation

Retail TouchPoints (RTP) is an online publishing network for retail executives, offering content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. RTP provides an array of editorial opportunities and content designed to guide retail companies in their quest for long-term success. Focusing on the importance of thinking innovatively in a new media climate, we provide optimal vehicles to share industry insights and announcements, such as digital newsletters, video and audio podcasts.

