Knight Federal Racks up Honors for High Growth Success

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Federal Solutions, a provider of simulation and training, cybersecurity, IT, and intelligence analysis solutions to the Defense and Intelligence sectors, has garnered several awards and external recognition recently for its outstanding growth and high-performance success.

Knight Federal Solutions Logo

For the second year in a row, it was named by Washington Technology as a Fast 50 Award winner for 2021, ranking at 43 with 28.4% growth. The web-based specialty publication is considered the foremost authoritative source of competitive intelligence for executives of small businesses in the federal contracting market. Citing 50 of the nation's fastest growing small businesses, the list represents a full spectrum of capabilities, technologies and customers that make up the government contracting (GovCon) market. Knight Federal is the only Florida-based company named to the list.

Orlando Business Journal (OBJ) recognized Knight Federal as a 2021 Elite 50. OBJ recognizes the Elite 50 as the cream of the crop among Central Florida's largest and fastest-growing privately held companies. According to a recent published OBJ article, "This year's Elite 50 – the leaders among Central Florida's Golden 100 and Fast 50 list makers – have shown they have what it takes to progress and make history in the process."

Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list is a compilation of the fastest growing companies in America. This year, those companies making the list have demonstrated brains, bravery, and optimism amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Each has their own tale of persistence, perseverance, and pluck and Knight Federal Solutions is no exception. For the third consecutive year, the company has earned a spot on the coveted list with a three-year revenue growth of 58 percent. Companies that have placed three or more times comprise 41.62 percent of the list. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look into the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses.

"These awards and recognition are made possible by all of our employees, clients, and partners for continuing to make Knight Federal shine. We are honored to be among such a select group," says Chris Baeten, CEO of Knight Federal Solutions.

About Knight Federal Solutions

Knight Federal Solutions provides simulation and training, cybersecurity, IT, and intelligence analysis solutions to the Defense and Intelligence sectors. The company focuses on developing mission driven, cost-effective solutions designed to exceed expectations and empower results. For more information, visit www.knightfederal.com.

