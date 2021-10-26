Lightstone's Moxy Times Square And Moxy Chelsea Hotels Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Award "Top 25 Hotels In New York City" For The Second Consecutive Year The World's Best Hotels, Resorts, Destinations, Spas, Trains, Car Rentals, Luggage, Airlines, Airports, and Cruises Ranked by Travelers

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Lightstone's Moxy Times Square and Moxy Chelsea recognized among the Top 25 Hotels in New York City for the second year in a row.

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg for Moxy Chelsea

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

"It's rewarding to see that our guests once again voted for us on Condé Nast Traveler's distinguished list of the Top 25 Hotels in New York City," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "Our guests and Conde Nast Traveler readers have spoken, recognizing that our hotels satisfy their desire for memorable experiences and meaningful social interactions, not just a place to sleep."

Moxy Chelsea blends botanically inspired design with Italian romance and packs in all the amenities with none of the price tag. Cozy bedrooms, designed with intelligence—and a touch of wit—are flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows. The building's architecture honors the neighborhood with its industrial facade and soaring, greenhouse-style atrium. Guests enter through an overgrown flower shop that doubles as the hotel's entrance. New bars and restaurants by TAO Group include Feroce Ristorante, Feroce Caffè, and Bar Feroce - dining and drinking concepts in partnership with Francesco Panella of the legendary Antica Pesa in Rome and Brooklyn. Topping off the hotel is The Fleur Room, a glass-enclosed rooftop lounge with panoramic, 360° views.

Moxy Times Square, an energetic alternative to the typical hotel experience, roves that affordability doesn't mean sacrificing style or comfort. 612 bedrooms are cleverly designed by Yabu Pushelberg to adapt to today's traveler's changing needs, with a wide variety of room types, flexible furniture, and oversized walk-in rain showers. New eating and drinking destinations operated by TAO Group include Magic Hour, NYC's largest all-season hotel rooftop bar and lounge that features an "urban amusement park" concept and epic skyline views; Legasea Bar & Grill, a neighborhood favorite serving a modern take on bar and grill classics; and Bar Moxy, a communal lobby bar. Blind Barber, a NYC based barber shop, provides cuts, shaves, and blow dry & style services from their lobby shop. Famed celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy offers coveted tattoo appointments five days a week in his personalized studio in Bar Moxy.

The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 25 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 142 existing properties, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 5 million square feet of industrial, retail, and office properties, over 15,850 residential units, and over 4,300 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 10,000 land lots across the country.

Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. Following the award-winning openings of Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, and Moxy East Village, Lightstone opened Moxy Miami South Beach in 2021. Moxy and AC Hotel Los Angeles Downtown and New York's Moxy Lower East Side and Moxy Williamsburg are also under construction and opening in 2022.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience.

