Park 'N Fly Offers Employees a Chance to Win a Ford® Bronco

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, announces a sweepstakes that gives existing employees and new hires a chance to win a free Ford® Bronco.

Park 'N Drive sweepstakes

Park 'N Fly is committed to attracting and retaining the industry's most qualified talent, and the company has added yet another perk to its already-attractive employee benefit package. As of December 31, 2021, eligible employees who remain active through June 30, 2022 will be automatically entered to win a new Ford® Bronco. The winner will be chosen randomly and announced on June 30, 2022 via Paycom.

According to Park 'N Fly CEO Tony Paalz, "This extra incentive shows that our company is committed to employing dedicated talent at every point of service and all levels within the corporate structure." Park 'N Fly already offers top-notch benefits such as sign-on and performance-based bonuses, health insurance, 401K matching, paid time off and more—and the company sees this exciting giveaway as another way to thank employees and continue attracting the best talent in the industry.

Park 'N Fly's Vice President of Human Resources, Barbara Moore, has been a driving force behind this initiative. "We want to show both current and prospective employees that we value their contributions, and that their work has an impact on our company's performance and reputation within the off-site airport parking industry." To learn more about "Win a chance to win a Ford Bronco Sweepstakes for employees," visit www.pnf.com/careers.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. A privately-owned company founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen, the group includes BCD Travel (a global corporate travel management company and its subsidiary global meetings and events agency, BCD Meetings & Events), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade (a consolidation and fulfillment company). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

