The Training Room Partners with Ivy Rehab

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, expands once again through its newest partnership with The Training Room. This exciting addition brings Ivy's New Jersey footprint to more than 85 clinics and increases the sports medicine and rehabilitation services offered to the communities it serves.

The Training Room has partnered with Ivy Rehab!

"We are so excited to be partnering with a market leading practice like The Training Room. The team has demonstrated exceptional commitment to providing high-quality care and positive outcomes in state-of-the-art facilities," said Troy Bage, Ivy's Chief Operating Officer. "The wealth of experience in sports medicine and performance training offers an invaluable service to their community. We look forward to how this partnership will provide additional resources to the large and growing athletic community in New Jersey."

Mandy Huggard founded The Training Room in 2003 with the mission to offer a comprehensive level of health care typically only available to elite athletes. Mandy and her highly specialized team provide innovative care for athletes and active individuals of all levels, specifically tailored for each patient's dynamic lifestyle. The Training Room offers skilled outpatient physical therapy in three convenient locations in Cherry Hill, Haddonfield and Sewell.

"I'm joining with Ivy Rehab as I've watched their continued growth throughout New Jersey and know they are the right partners in the next phase of my business," said Mandy Huggard, Owner of The Training Room. "Together we will provide the South Jersey community with greater access to the level of care that helps athletes and active individuals enjoy life and perform at their best."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network