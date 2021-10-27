California Listings Reaches New Heights in SoCal Market, Announces Plans for NorCal Launch in Early 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Listings is celebrating six months of record-breaking growth with the introduction of its expanded roster of expert agent neighborhood partners—and the announcement of its NorCal expansion. With so much competition in California's housing market, buyers and sellers need trusted neighborhood experts who understand how to close the best deal possible. CaliforniaListings.com is reinventing not only how buyers shop for homes, but also how they shop for agents with a neighborhood search feature unlike anything else in the real estate media market.

Of course, great California real estate isn't just limited to SoCal. That's why we're excited to announce CaliforniaListings.com/NorCal will launch on 2.2.22—showcasing the top agents—and their listings—from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco, Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and everywhere in between!

Featuring the top-performing real estate agents in each neighborhood in the Golden State, California Listing's agent partners are vetted following strict proprietary requirements, ensuring our platform is home to only the best market territory experts. Since launching in April 2021, CaliforniaListings.com has quickly grown to feature more than 30 of SoCal's top producing agents and rising stars, including:



Jeff Anderson : Long Beach

Jeff Biebuyck : Calabasas

Ernie Carswell : Beverly Hills Post Office

Erik Chavez : Bixby Knolls/ Long Beach

Dennis Chernov : Studio City

Chris Cortazzo : Malibu

Fred Dapp : Los Angeles

Jennifer Davidson : Redondo Beach

Kris and Stephanie Denton : Torrance

David Feldberg : North Tustin

Dale Jervis : Downey

Craig Knizek : Encino

Brian Larsen : El Sereno

Gina Michelle : Mulholland Drive/ Sherman Oaks

Anthony Marguleas : Pacific Palisades

Mark Moskowitz : Agoura Hills

Kofi Nartey : Playa Vista

Blair Newman : Lakewood

Oest Group: San Pedro

George Ouzounian : Ventura Boulevard/ Sherman Oaks

Dana Olmes : Hidden Hills

Mick Partridge : Brentwood

George Penner : Pasadena

Joyce Rey : Beverly Hills

Randy Solakian : Montecito

Colin St. Johns : Porter Ranch

Bryn Stroyke : Manhattan Beach

Robb Stroyke : Hermosa Beach

Timothy Taura : Corona Del Mar

Bill Toth : Burbank

Molly Hobin Williams : Palos Verdes Estates

But real estate is more than just who you know. To be competitive in today's market, buyers and sellers need to be in the know on all the real estate happenings. That's where CaliforniaListings.com comes in!

Averaging more than 1 million monthly impressions and more than 63,000 unique visitors per month, readers have quickly found CaliforniaListings.com to be their trusted source for real real estate news. Developed by real estate media experts Frankie Morales, Jeff Katz and Vahid Pourhabib, California Listings is the industry and consumer one-stop daily resource, featuring:



Data Reports

Quick News Bites

Daily Market Updates

Agent Profiles

Expert Interviews

Premier Listings

Exclusive Property Tours

Neighborhood Market Analysis

Direct Connection to Top CA Agents

Exclusive Website Chat Platform

For more information on expert qualification criteria or advertising opportunities, drop us a line at hello@californialistings.com

CALIFORNIA LISTINGS SOCIAL:

Website: www.californialistings.com

Twitter: @TheCAListings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theCAListings

Instagram: @TheCAListings

PRESS CONTACT:

Jeff Katz, Editor-in-Chief

916-217-2554

jeff@californialistings.com



