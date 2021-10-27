Seniors Can Navigate Medicare Options From Home: Free Online Webinars Offered By Physicians Group Of Southeastern Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Ohio senior who are aging in to Medicare or want to review their options can attend a comprehensive virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. The Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, scheduled for 11 a.m., Wed., Nov. 3, is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: www.virtualshopandcompare.com/pgseo

The complimentary webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Southeast Ohio 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and are living life to the fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From now until December 7, you can still log on by going to TrustedSeniorCareAdvantage.com to listen to the online Medicare information program.

Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio (PGSEO) is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Trusted Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between PGSEO and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Trusted Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians at PGSEO.

PGSEO was formed by a core group of 23 independent, Southeastern Ohio primary care physicians, who were striving to maintain their independence while providing quality care to their patients. In just two years, the program has expanded to 45 physicians, and 30 nurse care practitioners and physician assistants located in Muskingum, Perry, Guernsey, Fairfield and Morgan counties .

