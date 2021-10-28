AAA20Group Provides Small/Medium Business (SMB) Seamless Entry to Automation With Turnkey Robotic Palletizer System

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20Group, LLC, a leader in the subscription-based robotic solutions industry, announced that the labor-saving potential of their approach was universally valued at the 2021 PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO packaging symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2019-2020 marked an explosive level of robotic demand. While much of this growth was seen in the technology, automobile, and heavy industry sectors, the need for integrating automation in small to mid-size packaging operations is growing rapidly. Popular in Asia and Western Europe, the business case for collaborative robots is garnering rapid interest in the U.S. as well.

AAA20 Group is one of the nation's leading providers of collaborative palletizers offered on a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) basis. (PRNewsfoto/AAA20Group, LLC)

A new way to integrate collaborative robotic automation

As a leader in the nascent Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model, AAA20Group, LLC provides a method for lowering the barrier to entry for customers seeking robotic automation. In the past, robotic automation was feasible for companies with greater than 1,000 employees. With AAA20Group, LLC, this is no longer the case. According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas, NV-based AAA20 Group, LLC, "the immediate benefit for the SMB is a combination of reduced labor costs and eliminating the prohibitive cost of equipment ownership." RaaS results in reduced capital requirements, lowered fixed costs, and flexible lease terms. Significant cost-saving potential can be realized in nearly any packaging line that requires labor-dependent, end-of-line palletizing.

Mallouk adds, "growing companies can reallocate their workforce toward higher-level activities, and thus conserve valuable working capital. We eliminate the need for any robotics expertise whatsoever, as our application experts will fully configure the robots and deliver a turn-key solution." AAA20 offers a unique, risk-free opportunity for small to mid-sized operations to benefit from safe, world-class collaborative robotics for their palletizing process. No long-term commitments are required, there is no software or AI to develop, and the customer requires no specialized robotics expertise.

