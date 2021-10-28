Bennett Day School Announces Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bennett Day School (Bennett) begins a new school year, the team announces new leadership appointments. Based in West Chicago, the progressive school has appointed Jackie Miller as Principal, Chief Academic Officer and Kimberly Burks as Director of Intermediate and Middle School.

As Bennett Day School begins a new school year, the team announces new leadership appointments. Based in West Chicago, the progressive school has appointed Jackie Miller as Principal, Chief Academic Officer and Kimberly Burks as Director of Intermediate and Middle School.

Prior to her appointment, Jackie served as the Director of Intermediate School at Bennett for two years. As Principal and Chief Academic Officer, Jackie now oversees the school's operations and programming, partnering with faculty and outside resources to deliver a successful program. She brings more than a decade of experience in education to the role, previously serving as a Principal at Frances Xavier Warde School (FXW), Curriculum Director, and SEED (Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity) facilitator. She began her career as a fourth-grade teacher and is passionate about collaborating with faculty and families to enhance the learning experience for every student. Jackie is a graduate of Indiana University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She also holds a M.Ed. from Loyola University. In addition to her new role, she will also be welcoming the title of Bennett Parent, as her daughter, Evie, joins the PreK program.

"I am so grateful to have the opportunity to further Bennett's mission and vision to deliver innovative project-based learning experiences and resources for children and adults," said Miller. "I couldn't be more excited to bring my family into this incredible community and look forward to the school year ahead!"

A South Chicago native, Kim brings more than 15 years of administrative education experience at elementary and secondary schools to her role at Bennett. As Director of Intermediate and Middle School, Kim oversees the day-to-day operations of second through seventh grade, engages with Bennett parents to manage their children's learning experience at the school, and oversees faculty and curriculum development and implementation. Prior to working in administration, she taught three years of middle school math and science. Kimberly earned her B.A. in Merchandising from Howard University and interned with Chicago Public Schools each summer throughout her program. While teaching middle school math and science she earned her Master's degree in Administration with a concentration in School Leadership and Supervision from Trinity University, Washington, D.C., and a certificate in education finance from Georgetown University. Kim is excited to combine all of her unique academic, business, and life experiences to create a dynamic instructional program dedicated to bringing out the best in every child at Bennett. Kim resides in Bronzeville with her fiancé Clinton and their dogs Bo and Pippa.

"I'm so thrilled to be part of the growing Bennett Day School community," said Burks. "I look forward to helping students and educators meet their fullest potential by providing an environment that is safe, supports risk-taking, and invites the sharing of ideas."

For more information, visit www.bennettday.org .

CONTACT: bennett@zapwater.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bennett Day School