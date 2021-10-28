Information Intelligence pioneer Cognni secures investment from Springtide Ventures Fund

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Tel Aviv, Cognni has pioneered information intelligence, providing medium to large companies with insights into critical information assets without the need for teams to spend hundreds of hours a month classifying this information. When businesses keep an updated and detailed overview of their data, they minimize risks associated with data misuse (i.e., by insiders), configure a higher level of information security and prevent damage that could be caused by cyber-attacks. Cognni is a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and the company's solutions are offered in the Microsoft sales network.

Springtide Ventures, a member of KKCG, a company owned by Karlu Komárkovi, invests the vast majority of its investments in Israel, where it primarily focuses on more advanced start-ups that already have an existing product, market fit and customers. It targets B-Round investment rounds, and typically invests between three to ten million dollars to support sales expansion.

"We're so excited to join the Springtide Venture fund family and this investment reflects the confidence in our unique solutions, which empower organizations to understand the potential risk and lower the impact of critical information being exposed. Up until now, data governance has focused on regulated data, and this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to companies' information resources, which are and should be protected in every company," said Guy Eisdorfer, Cognni's CEO.

"We consider this investment to be very promising. The products that Cognni develops are focused on the management and protection of company information. This is something that companies cannot do without in the future. At the same time, I very much appreciate the fact that we are able to continue cooperating with the Israeli start-up scene, where we have built great relationships in a few years. It is clear to us that ideas that have global potential are very often born here," says Karel Tušek, Springtide's CTO.

About Cognni

Established in 2019, Cognni offers a unique AI-powered solution for the information security field, providing organizations human-like understanding of their most critical information assets. With autonomous mapping Cognni is the only solution that can save infosec teams 100s of hours by automating the tasks associated with minimizing insider risks, configuring information security, and mitigating ransomware damages. The Tel-Aviv based company is a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and is focused on providing unparalleled transparency in its quest to redefine compliance and data governance with human-like intelligence.

About Springtide Ventures

Springtide Ventures focuses on supporting companies with global ambitions, whose services and products are based on or closely related to information technology (IT), especially in the areas of Cloud infrastructure, Cybersecurity and Big Data. So far, the fund has invested in more than ten Czech and Israeli companies. The fund holds stakes in Cognni, PlainID, Threatmark and others.

For further information:

Shelley Levin

+972-543914695

shelley@cognni.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Cognni