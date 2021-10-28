Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.887 million resulting in a quarterly net income of $523 thousand, or $0.21 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.555 million and net loss of $(213) thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue for the current quarter increased 21% versus the third quarter last year. Income for the third quarter includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $471 thousand. For the first nine months of 2021, net revenue was $5.427 million with a net income of $816 thousand, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.893 million and net loss of $(728) thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the same period last year. Income for the first nine months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the both the first and second round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $936 thousand. The PPP loans and forgiveness helped offset a difficult business environment in 2020 and 2021 with minimal employee disruption.

Lifeloc took advantage of continued low interest rates, refinancing our building mortgage on September 30, 2021, replacing the prior 4.00% fixed rate (until October 2024) mortgage with a 2.95% mortgage fixed until September 2031. This refinancing was immediately cash flow positive, and all refinance costs recovered through interest savings by early 2023, while eliminating the 2024 interest rate change risk from the prior mortgage.

Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices. The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection. The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device. Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 prototype devices began in late 2020. Field testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modifications before final release. The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers. Sales release of the R.A.D.A.R. 200 device is planned this year. Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate the enrollment process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities. Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer using the SpinDx platform for detection. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device. Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.

"Our sales continue to recover in our core business, and our sales team is converting new customers," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases. The second generation Easycal® calibration station is yielding its best sales year ever. The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies. The redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices are in customers' hands and expected to contribute revenue in the fourth quarter to begin a recurring revenue stream and fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability. We are hopeful that the SpinDx platform will begin making a revenue contribution by late 2022."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets

ASSETS













September 30,

2021



December 31, CURRENT ASSETS:

(Unaudited)



2020

Cash $ 2,556,282

$ 2,195,070

Accounts receivable, net

600,068



523,603

Inventories, net

2,586,117



2,498,126

Income taxes receivable

45,288



220,657

Prepaid expenses and other

89,392



77,962

Total current assets

5,877,147



5,515,418













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:











Land

317,932



317,932

Building

1,928,795



1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448



569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

958,785



958,785

Training courses

432,375



432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

216,618



216,618

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

226,356



226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

255,072



190,818

Less accumulated depreciation

(2,474,356)



(2,277,839)

Total property and equipment, net

2,431,025



2,563,288













OTHER ASSETS:











Patents, net

136,471



144,702

Deposits and other

163,480



164,798

Deferred taxes

135,215



148,142

Total other assets

435,166



457,642















Total assets $ 8,743,338

$ 8,536,348













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 230,572

$ 333,851

Term loan payable, current portion

48,141



46,936

Paycheck Protection loan payable

-



465,097

Customer deposits

158,375



155,295

Accrued expenses

194,486



266,266

Deferred revenue, current portion

45,731



41,053

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500



46,500

Total current liabilities

723,805



1,354,998













TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and











debt issuance costs

1,280,358



1,277,531













DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

4,957



3,177

Total liabilities

2,009,120



2,635,706













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares











authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,650,812



4,633,655

Retained earnings

2,083,406



1,266,987

Total stockholders' equity

6,734,218



5,900,642















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,743,338

$ 8,536,348

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 1,855,308

$ 1,502,034

Royalties

9,941



31,395

Rental income

22,239



21,639

Total

1,887,488



1,555,068













COST OF SALES

953,437



957,964













GROSS PROFIT

934,051



597,104













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

299,653



335,075

Sales and marketing

306,664



235,733

General and administrative

245,970



297,128

Total

852,287



867,936













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

81,764



(270,832)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

471,347



-

Interest income

1,347



2,598

Interest expense

(13,568)



(14,051)

Total

459,126



(11,453)













NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

540,890



(282,285)













BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

(18,230)



69,519













NET INCOME $ 522,660

$ (212,766)













NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.21

$ (0.09)













NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.21

$ (0.09)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,501,034



2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 5,304,800

$ 4,705,598

Royalties

56,157



123,527

Rental income

65,710



64,317

Total

5,426,667



4,893,442













COST OF SALES

3,063,321



3,190,193













GROSS PROFIT

2,363,346



1,703,249













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

873,498



814,457

Sales and marketing

751,266



837,077

General and administrative

852,998



978,056

Total

2,477,762



2,629,590













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(114,416)



(926,341)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans

936,444



-

Interest income

2,659



13,016

Interest expense

(40,629)



(42,198)

Total

898,474



(29,182)













NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

784,058



(955,523)













BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

32,361



227,859













NET INCOME $ 816,419

$ (727,664)













NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.33

$ (0.30)













NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.33

$ (0.30)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,493,492



2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances $ 6,211,558

$ 6,309,746

$ 5,900,642

$ 6,792,221

























Common stock (no shares issued during periods):























Beginning balances

4,650,812



4,635,727



4,633,655



4,603,304

Stock based compensation expense related























to stock options

-



311



17,157



32,734

Ending balances

4,650,812



4,636,038



4,650,812



4,636,038

























Retained earnings:























Beginning balances

1,560,746



1,674,019



1,266,987



2,188,917

Net income (loss)

522,660



(212,766)



816,419



(727,664)

Ending balances

2,083,406



1,461,253



2,083,406



1,461,253

























Total stockholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,734,218

$ 6,097,291

$ 6,734,218

$ 6,097,291

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Nine Months Ended September 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ 816,419

$ (727,664)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net













cash provided from (used in) operating activities-













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans

(936,444)



-



Depreciation and amortization

206,222



270,984

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

(49,000)



3,899

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

(5,000)



48,943



Deferred taxes, net change

12,927



(11,188)



Reserve for warranty expense, net change

-



1,500



Stock based compensation expense related to













stock options

17,157



32,734

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-













Accounts receivable

(27,465)



119,722



Inventories

(82,991)



(581,640)



Income taxes receivable

175,369



(216,654)



Prepaid expenses and other

(11,430)



(49,059)



Deposits and other

1,318



(89,453)



Accounts payable

(103,279)



(4,055)



Customer deposits

3,080



(31,221)



Accrued expenses

(71,780)



(78,099)



Deferred revenue

6,458



(12,723)



Net cash provided from (used in)













operating activities

(48,439)



(1,323,974)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

(64,254)



(9,088)

Patent filing expense

(661)



(18,772)



Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities

(64,915)



(27,860)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Principal payments made on term loan

(1,328,625)



(34,372)

Proceeds from refinancing term loan

1,350,000



-

Cost of refinancing term loan

(18,156)



-

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)

471,347



465,097



Net cash provided from (used in) financing













activities

474,566



430,725















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

361,212



(921,109)















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,195,070



3,185,996















CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,556,282

$ 2,264,887















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:











Cash paid for interest $ 39,815

$ 41,384

















Cash paid for income tax $ -

$ 20,063

