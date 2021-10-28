Premise joins other innovators to form "Unlock Aid"

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise , the platform that democratizes how actionable data is sourced and used, is joining Unlock Aid as a founding member. Unlock Aid is a coalition of more than twenty leaders and innovative organizations uniting to drive structural change in global development, starting with public institutions.

"USAID's historic leadership in improving lives of people globally and Ambassador Power's consistent and bold clarion call for action throughout her career is the perfect mash-up for taking the next step that Unlock Aid calls for. It will unleash the world's innovators to drive faster, cheaper, better results for all," said Unlock Aid advisory board member Maura O'Neill, the former Chief Innovation Officer at USAID.

As a founding member of the coalition, Premise is helping lead the charge to reform the way in which foreign aid money is spent across the globe by promoting more results-oriented approaches, currently lacking in international development. "Numerous private sector companies and innovators stand ready to support USAID and other international development agencies as they seek to combat pandemics, climate change, and extreme poverty; many even bring outside investment to the table," said Maury Blackman, Premise CEO. "Changing the rules and incentives that handicap these agencies can unlock this expertise and funding. Premise is proud to support this effort," Blackman said.

Unlock Aid is built on a mission to help realize meaningful change in an antiquated system, and Premise is excited at the prospect of being involved in such radical change. Unlock Aid aims to set a new precedent for how USAID and other aid organizations can better leverage technology, a changing global workforce, and a suite of emerging tools in the international development space. The goal is to deploy resources more efficiently so aid goes further and faster to those who need it most.

