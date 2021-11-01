Collaboration creates unmatched value for DICK'S and NIKE customers with industry-first destination that provides exclusive products, experiences and offers

DICK'S Sporting Goods and NIKE Create Connected Partnership Collaboration creates unmatched value for DICK'S and NIKE customers with industry-first destination that provides exclusive products, experiences and offers

PITTSBURGH and BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) have forged a transformative, connected partnership designed to enhance the shopping experience for DICK'S and NIKE customers. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will allow DICK'S and NIKE to each reach more customers and provide them with access to exclusive products, experiences and offers.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods app now allows DICK'S and NIKE customers to connect their DICK'S Scorecard and NIKE Membership accounts to gain access to exclusive products, experiences and offers.

DICK'S and NIKE customers can now connect their DICK'S Scorecard and NIKE Membership accounts through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S and NIKE aim to make the experience simple and convenient by providing an easy-to-use platform where customers can seamlessly shop an expanded selection of NIKE footwear and apparel. Among the highlights of the partnership are:

- Member-exclusive footwear and apparel launches and collections, including running and yoga apparel that's already available and a Nov. 4 NIKE Air Force 1 and Blazer launch; new styles will be added on a regular basis

- In-store events for members starting at DICK'S House of Sport locations in Rochester, N.Y., and Knoxville, Tenn., in November and December respectively, and expanding to additional DICK'S stores over time

As part of this collaboration, DICK'S and NIKE will continually work together across their respective physical and digital properties to deliver enhanced convenience, new experiences and content for customers and better anticipate and fulfill their evolving needs.

"DICK'S and NIKE have a long and successful history of working together, and this partnership represents a significant strengthening of our relationship," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are both focused on delivering best-in-class experiences and products and creating the best omnichannel experience for our athletes. Combining our capabilities in these areas will create a unique experience in the market for athletes who shop with DICK'S and NIKE."

"NIKE Membership is how we serve our consumer personally – it fuels deeper engagement and greater access to the very best of NIKE," said Sarah Mensah, Vice President and General Manager, North America, NIKE. "We're helping consumers connect with sport and our products whenever, however and wherever they shop NIKE. Our partnership with DICK'S is just another example of how we are reimagining how people connect with NIKE across an increasingly digital and connected marketplace."

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

CONTACTS :

DICK'S Sporting Goods

724-273-5552

press@dcsg.com

NIKE

212-367-4447

Media.Relations@nike.com

Category: Company

Nike Logo

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.