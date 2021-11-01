Discovery Behavioral Health To Participate in The Cure's Virtual Symposium on Addiction Recovery, Nov. 3rd

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, will participate in The Cure symposium on "Insights Into Understanding Addiction Recovery & Support," Wed., Nov. 3, 3:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

DBH president and CEO John Peloquin will represent the company on the panel discussion that will address a wide range of topics on addiction recovery, including treatment trends, harm-reduction practices, recovery success metrics and care models.

"In many ways, the pandemic has accelerated trends already underway in addiction recovery and treatment. This symposium is designed for anyone interested in better understanding the impacts of addiction on individuals and organizations during this national health crisis, and the rapidly evolving available support and treatment approaches that offer solutions," says Peloquin.

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 100 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

