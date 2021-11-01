Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Premium Label & Packaging Solutions LLC's Acquisition of Luminer Converting Group, LLC.

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, LLC ("PLPS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Luminer Converting Group, LLC ("Luminer"). Located in Lakewood, NJ, Luminer is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels, booklet labels and other label products for the pharmaceutical, medical, cosmetics, beauty and other markets. Luminer has manufacturing facilities in Lakewood, NJ and Red Lion, PA and employs approximately 60 people.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About PLPS: Headquartered in Rye, NY, PLPS is a specialty label converter producing custom pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, booklet labels, flexible packaging and other products for the health, wellness, personal care, specialty food and beverage and other markets.

