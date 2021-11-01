Qualcomm Announces Goal to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2040

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated today announced plans to achieve net-zero global emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040 and committed to the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C. This builds on the Company's existing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal and includes interim 2030 science-based emissions reduction targets across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

"Our net-zero goal and commitment to SBTi reflects our belief that environmental sustainability is absolutely imperative, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from Qualcomm and other corporate citizens," said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm has set three long-term GHG reduction goals, which supplement the Company's existing 2025 GHG reduction strategy:

To reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2020 base year. To reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 from 2020 base year. To reach net-zero global emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040.

Qualcomm is already working towards achieving these long-term goals by purchasing 100% renewable energy for its San Diego headquarters. The Company's strategy includes transitioning to renewable energy via long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), decarbonizing its operations and using a minimal amount of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) and carbon offsets for residual emissions.

The wireless industry and cellular connectivity are connecting everyone and everything which is creating efficiencies, reducing power consumption of computing and consumer electronics and helping close the digital divide. At Qualcomm our technologies, seek to offer innovative ways to maximize the performance of devices, while reducing the amount of energy they use. For example, Snapdragon platforms, which power a wide range of devices, are industry-leading in their power consumption optimization, enabling longer battery life and increasing the time the device can be in use before recharging.

"5G technologies and products will be instrumental in driving an environmentally sustainable future. We're working with our partners and customers to reduce emissions footprints, conserve resources and harness the sustainability benefits of 5G globally," Amon continued.

The Company recently released a report which highlights the economic and sustainability benefits of 5G with a call-to-action for joint efforts by industry and government to accelerate 5G adoption. The report showed that the rollout of 5G in the U.S. is expected to:

Create as many as 300,000 new green jobs by 2030;

Enable the reduction of 374 million metric tons of GHG emissions - equivalent to taking 81 million passenger vehicles off U.S. roads for one year;

Save 410 billion gallons of water - the equivalent of water usage in more than four million homes;

Reduce pesticide usage by 50% with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles; and

Increase fuel efficiency by 20% through management systems enabled by C-V2X.

