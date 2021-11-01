Walkin' In A Cookie Wonderland: Carvel® Introduces First-Ever Cookie Butter Crunchies And Return Of Cookie Butter Ice Cream

In partnership with Lotus Biscoff, Carvel's limited-time lineup of Cookie Butter Ice Cream treats graces shoppes for the first time in three years

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To sweeten the holiday season with a sprinkle of cookie butter magic, Carvel® Ice Cream and Lotus Biscoff are joining forces to introduce Carvel's first-ever Cookie Butter Crunchies - and reintroduce the popular Cookie Butter Ice Cream treat lineup for the first time in three years. Made with crushed Lotus Biscoff cookies, fans will have more ways to enjoy everything they love about Carvel with the irresistibly creamy Cookie Butter flavor – now available for a limited time at participating Carvel shoppes or delivered straight to your door through food delivery platforms.

Carvel® Ice Cream and Lotus Biscoff joined forces to sweeten the holiday season by introducing Carvel’s first-ever Cookie Butter Crunchies and bringing back the popular Cookie Butter Ice Cream. Available now for a limited time, fans can get their cookie butter fix through a variety of ice cream treats made with crushed Lotus Biscoff cookies.

In addition to the Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Carvel is introducing, for the first time ever, Cookie Butter Crunchies. Cookie Butter Crunchies are crispy vanilla crunch blended with Lotus Biscoff cookie crumbles coated in a sweet vanilla bonnet shell. These Crunchies are a new take on Carvel's beloved classic chocolate Crunchies, an integral part of Carvel's history best known for being layered within Carvel's famous ice cream cakes. Cookie Butter Crunchies is Carvel's second-ever new Crunchies flavor, following the introduction of Churro Crunchies this summer.

"During the holidays, people seek comforting treats that remind them how magical the season is," said Delia Wong, Director of Marketing, Carvel. "Our Cookie Butter Ice Cream and new Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff will transport fans to a cookie wonderland as they take breaks from the holiday rush, enjoy a cozy night in or share a treat with guests during holiday get-togethers."

Fans can enjoy Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff within a variety of Carvel Cookie Butter Ice Cream treats, a wonderful mix of sugar and spice for that tasty cookie butter fix:

Cookie Butter Soft Ice Cream : Carvel Soft Serve Ice Cream blended with sweet Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter.

Cookie Butter Scooped Ice Cream : Scooped Cookie Butter Ice Cream swirled with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff Cookies and classic caramel sauce.

Cookie Butter Sundae Dasher® : Stacks of Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream layered with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff Cookies and classic caramel drizzles, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle finish.

Cookie Butter Shake : Sweet blend of Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream and Lotus Biscoff Cookie crumbles all in one sippable treat.

Cookie Butter Flying Saucer® : Carvel's classic Flying Saucer chocolate cookies filled with Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream and rolled in Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff.

Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff: Crispy vanilla crunch blended with Lotus Biscoff Cookie crumbles coated in a sweet vanilla bonnet shell.

The Carvel Cookie Butter ice cream treats lineup and Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff are available at participating Carvel shoppes and food delivery platforms. Starting prices vary by shoppe. To find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.

About Lotus Biscoff®

Lotus Bakeries began in the village of Lembeke in 1932 and is now active worldwide in the indulgent and natural snacking segment with the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff®, Dinosaurus, Peijnenburg, Annas, nākd, TREK, BEAR, and Kiddylicious brands, among others. Lotus Bakeries, with headquarters in Belgium, is a dynamic, internationally oriented company with production facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, South Africa and the US, and twenty-one own sales organizations in Europe, America and Asia. Lotus Bakeries also works with commercial partners in approximately fifty countries worldwide. Lotus Bakeries has more than 2,000 employees. By maintaining a healthy balance between tradition and innovation, the Lotus brand indulges consumers with a unique range of high-quality, tasty products. The secret of Lotus Biscoff® lies in the cookie's unique flavor, distinctive design and delightful crispiness. The unique caramelized cookie flavor has also been incorporated into a spread, ice cream and chocolate. A wide range of cake specialties and waffles are furthermore offered under the Lotus brand name. Koninklijke Peijnenburg is the market leader for gingerbread in the Netherlands, and Annas is a typical Swedish specialty of pepparkakor biscuits: thin, crunchy biscuits flavored with ginger and cinnamon. Under the nākd, TREK and BEAR brands, Lotus Bakeries offers tasty snacks, manufactured from all-natural, unprocessed ingredients, with no added sugar. Kiddylicious focuses on healthy snacking for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. In 2020 the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 663 million. The shares of Lotus Bakeries are listed on Euronext Brussels. The majority of the shares are owned by the Boone and Stevens family.

