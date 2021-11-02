Cynamics Unveils Exponentially Faster, More Powerful Agentless Network Detection and Response

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynamics, provider of AI-driven Next Generation (NG) Network Detection and Response (NDR), announced today that it is making deployment and use of its solution easier than ever before, with the first NDR solution to provide 100% visibility and threat prediction without requiring installation of an appliance or agent in the customer's network.

Organizations need a rapid, low-touch cybersecurity solution that can keep networks safe and at peak performance without operational overhead or blowing their IT and security budget. The Cynamics NDR offering onboards in less than one hour and can be completed solely by the customer, without assistance from Cynamics. Customers don't have to be domain experts, as Cynamics' AI technology creates a network blueprint that offloads the entire security stack from the customer and does the work for them.

Cynamics provides these benefits at a fraction of the cost of a standard NDR solution:

Risk-free deployment – The solution creates no additional attack surface and is completely passive; there are no permissions to the customer's network and no collecting or storing any sensitive or private customer information at any time

Self-managed autonomous technology – Customers save time and money through dramatically lowered management requirements compared with competing offerings

High coverage and performance – Improvements of 90% or more over typical NDR solutions in terms of asset discovery, network visibility and threat prediction

Jon Moored, Network and Systems Administrator, Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch, said: "I self-onboarded my organization to Cynamics within minutes and received immediate value within a few hours. The solution kept our network and its sensitive data safe and prevents sophisticated attacks that we would never have seen otherwise. We're happy to

have Cynamics in our corner."

Shaun Morse, vice president of government sales and customer success, Cynamics, said: "With Cynamics, for the first time, organizations can immediately gain full network visibility and are provisioned with the most sophisticated threat detection capabilities on the market. This is done without having to install appliances or agents, which increases the attack surface, makes organizations susceptible to supply chain attacks and increases cost. Cynamics helps organizations eliminate these unnecessary costs and threats to their infrastructure."

About Cynamics

Cynamics is the only Next Generation (NG) Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution in the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources. To learn more visit: https://www.cynamics.ai/

Media Contact:

Shannon Van Every

shannon@nadelphelan.com

