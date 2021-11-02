MetTel Launches POTS Transformation to Transition Plain Old Telephone Copper Lines to the Digital Age

New service launches with thousands of installations across industries in response to phone carriers withdrawing support for traditional analog networks

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and IT communications leader, today announced the general availability of POTS Transformation service to help businesses transition their traditional analog phone lines to a digital platform following successful pilots with dozens of enterprises and thousands of units.

POTS Transformation not only digitizes analog voice services but is purpose built to support machine to machine communications setting clients free to move away from unreliable and failing legacy technology while providing resilient connectivity and plug-and-play simplicity more cost-effectively.

Despite the growing move toward fiber, cellular and VOIP networks, many businesses still require copper wire networks for devices that run on an analog dial tone, such as faxes, burglar and fire alarms, point-of-sale devices and elevator lines. Despite the technology still being in use, major carriers are continuing to remove support for Plain Old Telephone (POTS) in many areas and have announced intentions to disconnect all landlines. At the same time, according to a BroadbandNow map from August 2021, only 17 states have fiber coverage available for more than 25 percent of their territory, underscoring the need for reliable connectivity as copper lines are retired.

"We designed POTS Transformation to provide a low-cost digital alternative for businesses that still rely on traditional infrastructure," said Max Silber, Vice President of Mobility and IoT at MetTel. "As more carriers retire their support for copper networks, these solutions will provide a lifeline for businesses who rely on these networks for their day-to-day operations, while realizing immediate ROI and average cost savings around 30 percent, compared to their existing service."

Businesses that suddenly find their service is no longer supported can find themselves at a difficult crossroads, facing a costly rip-and-replace to update their devices and infrastructure or alternatively, over-spending to cover ever-rising fees to maintain their current POTS infrastructure. MetTel's POTS Transformation removes this dilemma by taking an analog technology – the copper phone wire – and digitizing it.

MetTel is already working with many customers across various industries to help extend the life of their analog devices, such as:

Healthcare: A fully HIPAA compliant solution, POTS Transformation is helping healthcare organizations who still perform critical communications using analog devices generate additional cost savings by providing visibility into their service usage. According to A fully HIPAA compliant solution, POTS Transformation is helping healthcare organizations who still perform critical communications using analog devices generate additional cost savings by providing visibility into their service usage. According to a 2020 survey , 90 percent of healthcare organizations still use fax machines.

Retail: The solution is also making it easier for retailers who are dependent on POTS for everyday operations like point-of-sale-systems and Alarm lines for their locations. With POTS Transformation, retailers have 24/7 monitoring and support, as well as visibility and management through MetTel's cloud-based platform.

Security: Security and fire detection systems providers are turning to MetTel to drive efficiencies and maintain strict industry standards. POTS Transformation can deliver firmware updates remotely. Additionally, the solution is NFPA compliant, removing unnecessary compliance delays, and the networking equipment is UL certified, meaning a global safety certification company has confirmed it is safe for use.

POTS Transformation includes the following features:

Turn-key Deployment: Quick deployment and nationwide, professional installation of MetTel's managed equipment. New locations can have fire alarm access in as little as 24 hours.

4G Wireless Backup: Provides business continuity, even during network outages, as well as prequalification of LTE/5G coverage areas and access to all four major cellular networks under a single management system.

Ongoing Management: Constant 24-hour a day monitoring and support, over-the-air firmware updates and emergency replacements for failed devices.

MetTel's POTS Transformation is currently available through partners and directly from MetTel. More information can be found by visiting www.mettel.net.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

