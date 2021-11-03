CÎROC & Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Are Cooking Up Love In The Kitchen This Friendsgiving With CÎROC Pomegranate Fall in love with CÎROC this holiday season and you could win the ultimate Friendsgiving experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC is partnering with celebrity chef Richard Ingraham to create a curated menu of food and cocktail pairings inspired by the flavors of the new, Limited-Edition CÎROC Pomegranate. Complete with decadent ingredients found in these fan-favorite sweet and savory dishes, CÎROC is giving you the perfect opportunity to cherish special moments spent around the table.

Chef Richard leaned into the festive nature of Friendsgiving to create recipes that are sure to stand out on any table. Recipes includeTwice Baked Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Marshmallows and Pecan Bacon Brittle to savor with the Pomegranate Spritzer and Asiago and Herb Beef Roast to enjoy with Half on the Pomegranate.

CÎROC is spreading more love by giving people the chance to taste this menu in-person with Chef Richard. From now through November 14 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET,** U.S. residents 21+ can enter for the chance to win the ultimate Friendsgiving Dinner at home, prepared by Chef Richard himself. One lucky winner will win this experience for themselves and up to six other people (21+) to enjoy a tasty Friendsgiving menu inspired by the flavors of Pomegranate. To enter the sweepstakes, participants can head to Friendsgiving.CÎROC.com.

Want to bring the taste and spirit of the season home sooner? Fans can order an exclusive CÎROC Pomegranate Friendsgiving Cocktail Kit that gives you the perfect reason to gather with the ones you love. This custom cocktail kit includes all the ingredients to make the signature CÎROC Pomegranate Jewel along with select cookware essentials to create Chef Richard's signature Chocolate Toffee Bread Pudding served with Creme Anglaise. The pudding is an upgraded take on the classic dish found on many tables during the season with flavors that complement the juicy notes of the Pomegranate Jewel. Available for a limited time only, while supplies last, the Friendsgiving Cocktail Kit is now available for purchase on www.CocktailCourier.com.

"Friendsgiving is the time where we gather around the table to enjoy a delicious meal accompanied by great drinks with our family and friends," said Chef Richard. "I was inspired by the flavors of CÎROC Pomegranate to create a menu of recipes that were created with love and that would give people something simple but elevated to prepare at home."

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC .

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Potential winner notified 11/15/2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET & must accept prize within designated time. Dinner to take place 11/19/2021 in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Participation of Chef Richard Ingraham subject to availability. ALCOHOL NOT PART OF PRIZE. Subject to Official Rules at friendsgiving.ciroc.com. Sponsored by Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

