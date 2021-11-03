New relationship makes it easy for businesses to efficiently execute an international talent strategy

Paychex and Globalization Partners Align to Enable Companies to Hire Globally New relationship makes it easy for businesses to efficiently execute an international talent strategy

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex®, a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has chosen to align with Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire outside the United States within minutes, via its global employment platform, to make it possible for businesses of all sizes to expand beyond their borders by enabling them to hire globally. The Globalization Partners platform is also accessible to customers of Oasis, by Paychex HR.

(PRNewsfoto/Globalization Partners)

Paychex and Globalization Partners make easy for businesses to efficiently execute an international talent strategy

With remote work more popular than ever before, this relationship makes it easy for businesses to recruit from the non-U.S. talent ecosystem. Now Paychex clients can onboard employees quickly and legally in foreign jurisdictions without having to manage a host of payroll and employment complexities.

"Today's competitive employment market makes it essential for employers to expand their talent search globally," said Diane Albano, chief revenue officer, Globalization Partners. "With Paychex, we help build and support an international hiring strategy that allows customers to achieve growth goals quickly."

"The workplace as we know it is changing and HR is changing along with it," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "Businesses are no longer limited to hiring from the talent pool in their region. The shift to remote work has opened up recruiting – including the opportunity that the international job market presents – particularly as many face challenges with the current job market."

Globalization Partners' platform makes it easy for Paychex customers to:

Automate onboarding of employees with locally compliant employment contracts

Have up-to-date local HR, data compliance, and tax intelligence with real-time access to employees' status, contact details, payroll schedule, benefits details, employment contracts, and invoices

Whenever needed, get personalized service from a Globalization Partners in-country expert that is always just a click away

Whether it is testing new markets, responding to growing business demands or accessing hard to find talent, Paychex and Globalization Partners are committed to addressing the diverse needs of today's businesses by enabling them to build outstanding global teams without limitations to borders or time zones.

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

Tracy Volkmann

tvolkmann@paychex.co

585-387-6705

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globalization Partners