Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before financial markets open on Monday, November 15, 2021.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Monday, November 15, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (877) 501-3161 or International: (786) 815-8443

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jv75rtyj and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until November 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter conference ID number 8288381. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

