TrueCar Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Stockholder Letter Live conference call will occur on November 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 in its inaugural stockholder letter, which is available on the TrueCar investor relations website here.

The Company will host a question and answer session to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the call will be available at ir.truecar.com.

TrueCar Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call details:

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) 1-412-317-0790 (international) Webcast: Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Thursday, November 4, 2021 until Thursday, November 11, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 10155293.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

We have used and intend to continue to use, our Investor Relations website (ir.truecar.com), Twitter (@TrueCar) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/TrueCar) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com

TrueCar Investor Relations Contact:

Zaineb Bokhari

VP, Investor Relations

Investors@truecar.com

TrueCar Public Relations Contact:

Sara Morgan

PR Manager

smorgan@truecar.com

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.