Unit4 Announces Third Quarter Results with Cloud Growth and ERPx Momentum Building Ahead of Experience4U 2021

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4 , a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market people-centric organizations, today announced results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company has seen continued growth across all products including ERPx, regions and industries. This momentum demonstrates how Unit4 is successfully delivering innovation with a high degree of customer satisfaction to meet the evolving needs of mid-market organizations.

Cloud subscription revenue increased 27% (YTD) on the comparable period in 2020, with Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 26% (YoY)

Cloud bookings increased 14%, with 11% total bookings growth and

34 new customers signed including North Sea Port, The Volvo Dealers' Association , Amplit, Necto AS, Punch Consulting, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board

ERPx momentum builds with 62 new customers to the end of Q3

55 successful go-lives in the quarter; 104% net revenue retention

29% growth (YoY) on the value of contracts via partners

EBITDAC growth of 8% (YoY)

Customer Success: Delivering Impactful Solutions

New customers signed in Q3 included North Sea Port, The Volvo Dealers' Association, Amplit, Necto AS, Punch Consulting, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board. In July, Unit4 announced an extended agreement with RSM US LLP (RSM) for a further five years, as the sole provider delivering Unit4 Professional Services Automation (PSA), in the cloud, to half its workforce.

Unit4 continues to gain momentum with its ERPx, the next generation in smart ERP, with the customer count increasing to 62 from 44 at the end of the quarter. ERPx delivers a user experience and automation that optimizes how people work and has capabilities that are right for their business. With continued investment in customer success, Unit4 completed 55 successful customer go-lives in Q3 and achieved 104% net revenue retention.

Global Partner Ecosystem Update

Unit4 achieved 29% growth (YoY) on the value of contracts via partners and added five new service and GTM partners to its vibrant and growing partner ecosystem, including Carahsoft, Omnitell Tech (OTT), Softsensor.ai, Marques Business Solutions and Profitega Consultores S.C. Partners are an extension of Unit4, responsible for selling and supporting the company's solutions; they are extensively trained to enable fast implementation, integrated solutions, and provide ongoing service and support.

Experience4U Returns

Registration is open for Unit4's flagship annual global customer, prospect and partner event next month. Taking place 16 & 17 November, X4U will bring together the Unit4 community to collaborate and discover how Unit4 can support them, as they drive digital transformation at scale.

Dmitri Krakovsky, Unit4's Chief Product Officer, and Claus Jepsen, Unit4's Chief Technical Officer will be speaking live about our latest product innovation and how we're delivering on our vision for ERPx. Guest speakers include:

Comments on the News:

"As our customers plan for the future, we know how important it is for them to have the digital operations platform that is right for their organizations," said Gordon Stuart, CFO, Unit4. "We have a unique advantage as our focus on people-centric services industries means we can offer unrivalled industry-specific functionality that enables our customers to work smart, be more agile and make more impactful decisions faster. That is why we continue to see momentum building for our ERPx platform and excitement among our customers to see the latest developments at X4U in November."

"The Volvo Dealers' Association was looking for a cost-effective solution that could support the business today to be flexible and compliant, with the ability to change as needed in the future," said Tomas Svensson, Chief Operative IT at the Volvo Dealers Association. "We wanted more efficient and more automated customer and supplier interfaces, as well as a higher degree of process automation. Scalability was also an important factor. The platform would suit both small and large businesses in terms of price, function and performance."

