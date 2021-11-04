CarShop Expands to Arizona

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial trucks retailers, announced today the opening of its eighth U.S.-based CarShop (www.carshop.com) location (and 23rd worldwide) in Scottsdale, Arizona, part of the Phoenix metropolitan area that ranks fifth in the U.S. in total population. The new dealership represents CarShop's latest expansion as a global brand that makes car buying easy and fun.

The brand new, 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is located at the Scottsdale AutoShow on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Shoppers can select from hundreds of cars in inventory or choose from CarShop's thousands of makes and models across the country, available for home delivery with a 5-day, 500-mile money-back guarantee.

The dealership features a modern indoor area where shoppers can buy hassle-free from CarShop's no-pressure sales team, as well as a fully equipped service center staffed with ASE-certified technicians trained to care for all makes and models, regardless of where the vehicles were purchased.

The Scottsdale location benefits from CarShop's 20-year legacy of customer service. The company proudly offers high-quality Certified vehicles that undergo rigorous inspection, and promise no dings, dents or scratches with industry-leading warranties. Additionally, CarShop's no-haggle pricing model makes shopping a pressure-free and pleasant experience for customers, whether buying in-store or online. Roger Penske, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO remarked on the CarShop expansion, "We are certain that our new Scottsdale location will become a trusted destination for car shoppers looking for an easy, fair, and dependable place to purchase quality vehicles. With our well-established reputation, competitive warranties, enjoyable shopping experience, and top vehicle selection, our customers can be confident in their purchase from CarShop."

The new location has created 50 rewarding jobs in the local community, with several positions still available to be filled (www.carshop.com/careers). For nine years in a row, CarShop has been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and out of over 800,000 businesses nationwide, was listed among the Top 50 small- to medium-size companies to work for in 2019 by Glassdoor. CarShop President, Kirk Schrader, said "At CarShop, we put people first. We want every customer to have the best possible experience in our stores, working with people who genuinely have their best interest at heart."

To learn more about CarShop, or for more information on the new Scottsdale location, visit www.carshop.com.

About CarShop

CarShop offers high-quality used vehicles with transparent, up-front, no-haggle pricing and a money-back guarantee. Customers shopping online can use innovative digital tools to choose from thousands of vehicles, obtain customized, personalized payments on every vehicle, and schedule a delivery to the customer's preferred location, either at home or at one of CarShop's 23 current locations in the U.S. and U.K. Whether purchasing at one of its used-vehicle locations or completely (100%) online at www.carshop.com, CarShop offers car buyers a seamless shopping experience. CarShop is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG). The CarShop logo is a trademark of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact: Shelley Hulgrave Anthony R. Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 248-648-2812 248-648-2540 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

(PRNewsfoto/Penske Automotive Group, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; CarShop