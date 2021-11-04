Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration With Valor Paytech

BROOMALL, Pa. and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with Valor Paytech, a leading edge fintech created to help ISOs support merchants with cutting edge, processor-agnostic solutions. This partnership enables ISOs to provide merchants with an omnichannel gift card solution that works on Valor's suite of devices as well as provides seamless mobile and online functionality.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "There has been a lot of buzz about Valor Paytech as an emerging player at conferences and trade shows so we are thrilled to partner with them. There are a lot of synergies between our two companies as we both provide robust omnichannel solutions, contactless payments, and tools that enable ISOs and merchants to increase profits and reduce attrition. We are excited to launch our partnership right before the holiday gift card season."

Gift cards are tools that merchants need to succeed in this ever–changing business environment. Gift card sales rose dramatically during the pandemic. Now with supply chain issues and product shortages, gift card sales are expected to surge this holiday season. Shoppers plan to increase spending on them by 27% to about $270 per person, according to a survey by Blackhawk Network. Those gains are expected to push gift cards to about 40% of shoppers total gift purchases.

"Valor Paytech is proud to partner with Factor4, and to offer our customers the ability to issue and accept their gift cards, said Eric Bernstein, COO at Valor Paytech. "Factor4's great reputation for products and customer support is a perfect fit for Valor. We look forward to working with their amazing team especially during the holiday rush."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 15,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Valor Paytech

Valor Paytech is a Financial Technology Company that has developed a state of the art Gateway, a suite of cloud based POS/Terminals, and a Risk Monitoring System that gives Merchant Service Providers a competitive edge within the Payments Industry. Valor is recognized as the future of payment technology because they blend their expertise in development with a deep understanding of both ISO & Merchant needs. Valor Paytech introduces an innovative technique to credit card processing and the ISO sales system. Valor is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit http://www.valorpaytech.com.

