Miami International Holdings Reports October 2021 Trading Results; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume Reaches Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported October 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 250,982 contracts in October 2021 , up 59.3% from September 2021 .

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.32% in October 2021, 205 basis points higher than the 12.26% market share in October 2020 and representing a 16.8% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 111.3 million multi-listed options contracts in October 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,299,758 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 1,428,762,583 shares in October 2021, a monthly volume record and an increase of 3.6% from September 2021. The October 2021 total also represented a market share record of 0.65%.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 436,947 contracts in October 2021, the second highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 62.7% from the October 2020 total. Total volume during the January to October 2021 period reached a record 3,237,128 contracts, a 41.1% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 96,196 contracts on October 31, 2021, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31, 2020 total.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Sep-21 % Chg Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

209 211

U.S. Equity Options Industry 777,425,367 597,964,688 30.0% 763,992,378 1.8% 7,674,101,467 5,644,483,700 36.0% MIAX Exchange Group 111,294,908 73,320,613 51.8% 110,782,472 0.5% 1,100,449,785 678,770,274 62.1% MIAX Options 45,154,248 31,035,089 45.5% 43,883,693 2.9% 429,285,202 273,837,749 56.8% MIAX Pearl 29,496,984 20,740,055 42.2% 29,760,494 -0.9% 360,988,693 249,352,968 44.8% MIAX Emerald 36,643,676 21,545,469 70.1% 37,138,285 -1.3% 310,175,890 155,579,557 99.4% Multi-Listed Options ADV Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Sep-21 % Chg Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 37,020,256 27,180,213 36.2% 36,380,589 1.8% 36,718,189 26,751,108 37.3% MIAX Exchange Group 5,299,758 3,332,755 59.0% 5,275,356 0.5% 5,265,310 3,216,921 63.7% MIAX 2,150,202 1,410,686 52.4% 2,089,700 2.9% 2,053,996 1,297,809 58.3% MIAX Pearl 1,404,618 942,730 49.0% 1,417,166 -0.9% 1,727,219 1,181,768 46.2% MIAX Emerald 1,744,937 979,340 78.2% 1,768,490 -1.3% 1,484,095 737,344 101.3%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Sep-21 % Chg Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 14.32% 12.26% 16.8% 14.50% -1.3% 14.34% 12.03% 19.2% MIAX 5.81% 5.19% 11.9% 5.74% 1.1% 5.59% 4.85% 15.3% MIAX Pearl 3.79% 3.47% 9.4% 3.90% -2.6% 4.70% 4.42% 6.5% MIAX Emerald 4.71% 3.60% 30.8% 4.86% -3.0% 4.04% 2.76% 46.6%



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Sep-21 % Chg Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

209 NM

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 218,290 199,522 9.4% 222,234 -1.8% 2,397,262 NM NM MIAX Pearl Volume 1,429 NM NM 1,379 3.6% 7,516 NM NM MIAX Pearl ADV 68 NM NM 66 3.6% 36 NM NM MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.65% NM NM 0.62% 5.5% 0.31% NM NM NM - Not meaningful



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Sep-21 % Chg Oct-21 Oct-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

209 211

MGEX Volume 436,947 268,611 62.7% 324,299 34.7% 3,237,128 2,294,763 41.1% MGEX ADV 20,807 12,210 70.4% 15,443 34.7% 15,489 10,876 42.4%

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

