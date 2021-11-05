Core BTS Announces Fifth Microsoft MVP, Solidifying Position as an Expert Provider of Microsoft Services Core BTS deepens expertise in Microsoft network, holding five of approximately 4,000 MVPs worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, today announced that five of its technical leaders now hold a Microsoft Most Valuable Partner (MVP) title. This announcement follows Core BTS' recent designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, further solidifying their position as an experienced Microsoft solution provider.

Solution Architect Ryan Wade was named the company's newest Microsoft MVP in the Data Platform category. Ryan joins four other Core BTS employees in a global community of approximately 4,000 total MVPs. The Microsoft MVP Award is an elite recognition given to those who have exemplified a deep knowledge of Microsoft technologies and services. MVP experts have showcased a passion for applying diverse platforms, products, and solutions to real-world problems. To be considered for a Microsoft MVP Award, a referral must first be submitted by either a Microsoft Full Time Employee (FTE) or an existing Microsoft MVP.

"We are very proud of Ryan for achieving this well-deserved and coveted Microsoft distinction," said Paul Lidsky, CEO at Core BTS. "Having five MVPs at Core BTS is a testament to our Microsoft expertise, real-world experience, and commitment to clients. Microsoft MVPs are some of the world's most innovative and talented individuals, and our MVPs represent the best of Core BTS through their exemplary work and profound knowledge of Microsoft services and products."

In addition to Wade, Core BTS' MVPs include Senior Solution Architect Gareth Gudger , Principal Architect Eric Potter , Senior Solution Architect Johnny Lopez and Principal Architect Greg Levenhagen . Of note, not only is Levenhagen a nine-time Microsoft MVP in the AI category, but he also serves as a Microsoft Regional Director. Microsoft Regional Directors are recognized as the world's top technology visionaries for their proven cross-platform technical expertise, community leadership, and commitment to business results. Microsoft's Regional Directors are hand-picked by Microsoft leaders, making this status one of the highest ranks a non-Microsoft employee can hold.

Earlier in 2021, Microsoft recognized Core BTS as an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the winner of Microsoft's FY21 Q4 Teams Top Partner Contest . The contest, launched by Microsoft earlier this year, was designed to honor partners who show commitment to the Teams application's practices and clients. Core BTS was the only Microsoft partner to make the list for all four quarters in FY21.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed service provider.

Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide.

Core is owned by Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology and business services, and healthcare.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology and business services, and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 140 add-on acquisitions.

