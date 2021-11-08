Aeromexico Reports October 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported October 2021 operational results.
- Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 564 thousand passengers in October 2021. Transported passengers represented 91.8% of October 2019 levels, with domestic at 97.2% and international at 79.6%.
- Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), was at 79.1% of October 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 5.8% compared to October 2019 and international ASK recovery reached 67.1% of 2019 levels.
- Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) was at 77.5% of October 2019 levels. Domestic demand increased by 3.9% compared to October 2019 while international demand represented 65.7% of 2019 levels.
- Aeromexico's October load factor was 80.0%, a decrease of 1.5 p.p. versus October 2019. Domestic load factor was 79.6%, a 1.5 p.p. decrease versus October 2019. International load factor was 80.2%, a 1.4 p.p. decrease compared to October 2019.
- During September 2021, Aeromexico announced that as of December 11, 2021, it will extend its operations at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Terminal 1. It will initially operate 20 daily departures from T1. Aeromexico will relocate operations of nine domestic routes to T1: Campeche, Durango, Los Mochis, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Tampico, Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo. The rest of the operations will remain in Terminal 2.
RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
Domestic
1,074
750
1,034
43.3%
3.9%
9,516
5,394
9,602
76.4%
-0.9%
International
1,508
439
2,297
243.6%
-34.3%
11,057
8,002
25,886
38.2%
-57.3%
Total
2,582
1,188
3,331
117.3%
-22.5%
20,573
13,396
35,488
53.6%
-42.0%
ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
Domestic
1,349
996
1,275
35.4%
5.8%
11,802
7,491
11,806
57.5%
0.0%
International
1,887
888
2,814
112.5%
-32.9%
15,974
13,350
30,790
19.7%
-48.1%
Total
3,236
1,885
4,089
71.7%
-20.9%
27,776
20,841
42,596
33.3%
-34.8%
Load Factor (itinerary, %)
p.p.
p.p.
p.p.
p.p.
Domestic
79.6
75.2
81.1
4.4
-1.5
80.6
72.1
81.3
8.6
-0.7
International
80.2
52.7
81.6
27.5
-1.4
72.2
69.2
84.1
3.0
-11.9
Total
80.0
65.0
81.5
15.0
-1.5
75.9
70.3
83.3
5.5
-7.4
Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)
Domestic
1,149
753
1,182
52.5%
-2.8%
9,987
5,553
10,886
79.8%
-8.3%
International
415
116
522
256.5%
-20.4%
3,260
1,889
6,396
72.6%
-49.0%
Total
1,564
870
1,704
79.9%
-8.2%
13,247
7,442
17,282
78.0%
-23.4%
Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.
Glossary:
- "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.
- "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.
- "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.
- "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.
- Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors
- Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Grupo Aeromexico
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.
