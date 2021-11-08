Enterprai Launches New Way for Global Macro Players to Stay on Top of Financial Markets

Enterprai sees strong demand for its workstation and data products from major global macro hedge funds and financial institutions, as it embarks on $10M funding round

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprai - the AI-powered SaaS workstation for global macro professionals, pioneering predictive analytics for FX and fixed income markets - today launched a set of products offering global macro portfolio managers, traders, and analysts a new way to stay on top of financial markets. Off the back of strong demand for its product the Company is now embarking on its next funding round, seeking to raise a further $10M of growth capital to invest in tech and talent to further fuel client expansion.

Following 18 months of product research and development, Enterprai has built a proprietary event-driven architecture powering supervised machine learning models. From today, subscribers can scan, analyse, and monitor the latest market developments across multi asset classes including, FX, fixed income, equity derivatives. Additional features that will integrate both crypto currencies and central banks communications into Enterprai's workstation are currently in production.

Enterprai is revenue-generating and has seen fast adoption of its workstation and data products by leading market players both on the sellside and buyside. Many portfolio managers, traders and analysts across global macro hedge funds, traditional asset management firms and bulge-bracket investment banks have already highlighted the alpha generating potential of Enterprai's predictive analytics.

Highlights of the product offering include the ability for users to:

Gain an unprecedented view into FX and Rates market behaviour, based on live transactional data

Identify days from the past that show similar trading patterns to today's market movement

Answer the question "what is driving asset prices today?"

Enterprai's engineering, quant and strategy team have worked for some of the world's preeminent financial and AI organisations - including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Principal Global Investors and PolyAI - building infrastructure for machine learning data collection and constructing pre and post-trade analytics.

Enterprai's product roll-out follows a successful funding round backed by 15 global angel investors including, Silicon Valley-based chip designer at Intel, Bharat Bharkhada and Arya Setiadharma, one of Indonesia's most prominent angel investors.

Many global macro professionals - including those with experience from Rokos Capital Management, UBS and Barclays - who initially came to Enterprai as test users, subsequently invested as angels after discovering the full power and potential of the Company's workstation and data analytics. These individuals have also played an important role in working alongside Enterprai's team of quants and engineers to develop a set of products fit for the end user.

Deyan Ulevinov, Chief Product Officer, and co-founder of Enterprai commented on the product roll out:

"Collaboration with leading scientists and academics plays an important role in our product development. Enterprai is fortunate to be working with Professor Rama Cont, Chair of Mathematical Finance at the University of Oxford - who chairs our scientific advisory board - and Professor Johannes Ruf, from the mathematics department at the London School of Economics. This level and calibre of collaboration ensures our product division continues to pioneer 'best in science' value propositions for our clients."

Commenting on the size of the market opportunity for the adoption of big data by global macro professionals Wojciech Mucha, CEO, and co-founder of Enterprai added:

"Many macro players are currently missing out on hidden opportunities in new essential unstructured datasets. While the current market size for third party data providers is worth $50BN, Preqin estimates that as of August 2020 59% of fund managers are not using big data as part of their daily workflow. Working alongside our global community of senior portfolio managers and traders Enterprai is changing this and leading the way in the adoption of big data by the industry."

