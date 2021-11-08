Georgia Power continues renewable energy expansion by seeking 1,000+ MW of new generation

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is committed to maintaining a diverse, reliable generation mix while providing all customers with renewable energy options. With more than 2,700 MW* of renewable capacity already online and an additional 2,700 MW slated to come online by the end of 2024, Georgia Power continues to offer one of the largest voluntary renewable portfolios in the nation. As part of this continued expansion, Georgia Power has released its draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for approximately 1,030 MW* of new Utility-Scale renewable resources with in-service dates in 2023 and 2024 (The 23-24 RFP).

The 23-24 RFP is the second of two Utility Scale renewable solicitations from the company's 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which authorized Georgia Power to procure energy from a total of 2,000 MW of Utility Scale renewables resources. The company will begin accepting bids in Q1 2022 in the continuing evolution of the company's energy mix.

"Renewable energy is thriving in Georgia and we are excited to launch this RFP to allow us to review and select projects that will provide the most value to our customers," said Wilson Mallard, director of Renewable Development for Georgia Power. "Georgia Power has worked closely with the Georgia Public Service Commission to grow the amount of renewable energy supplying our customers in Georgia, and we are eager to implement the next phase of competitive RFPs to procure additional economic renewable resources for our diverse generation mix."

Renewable resources greater than 3 MW in size and located in the continental United States are eligible to participate in The 23-24 RFP. The 23-24 RFP seeks both energy-only as well as renewable-coupled storage products. The Accion Group, Inc. serves as the Independent Evaluator, and interested parties are invited to register on the Accion website to review the RFP and PPA documents.

To learn more about Georgia Power's various solar programs, as well as solar tools and resources for customers, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Solar.

* REC Disclaimer: Georgia Power purchases only the null energy output from some renewable generating facilities that have contracted to sell that energy to Georgia Power. Ownership of the associated RECs is specified in each respective power purchase agreement. The party that owns the RECs retains the right to use them.

