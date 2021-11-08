Hub International Strengthens Commercial And Personal Insurance Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Thibeaux Insurance Group, LLC In Louisiana

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Thibeaux Insurance Group, LLC (Thibeaux Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)
Located in Lafayette, Louisiana, Thibeaux Insurance Group is a family-owned insurance company commercial and personal insurance, including home, auto and life. Dailey Thibeaux, Owner, and the Thibeaux Insurance Group team will join Hub Gulf South.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

