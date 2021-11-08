Wipfli Financial Advisors introduces Craig Bartlett as head of advisor success

The executive-level position will be responsible for leading the financial advisory business and associated advisor teams across all regions

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having strategic direction and leadership across a nationwide team of advisors is critical to ensuring clients are receiving quality financial guidance. Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC, recognizing the importance of business-wide alignment, has appointed Craig Bartlett, CFP®, as head of advisor success.

The national, CPA-affiliated wealth management firm will rely on Bartlett to ensure the success of the wealth management business and financial advisor teams, providing the resources, coaching and accountability advisors need to reach their annual advisor plans effectively, guaranteeing firmwide growth and success.

As head of advisor success, Bartlett will work closely with CEO Jeff Pierce and the rest of the Wipfli Financial leadership team on the implementation and execution of revenue growth and retention associated with the wealth management business. Bartlett joins Wipfli Financial with more than 25 years of industry experience, including his most recent role as vice president of advisor growth and development at NorthRock Partners. Previously, Bartlett served in positions at U.S. Bancorp Investments, UBS and Transamerica.

"We are delighted to add Craig to the Wipfli Financial family," Pierce said. "Not only does his expansive industry background provide our advisor teams with an experienced leader, but his character fits directly within the vision and culture we have established at Wipfli Financial. We are excited to watch the impact Craig will have on the growth of our wealth management business."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Wipfli Financial's growing team," said Bartlett. "I'm eager to dive in and start collaborating with our extraordinary team of advisors across the country to drive results for our clients."

Bartlett holds a BA in English from the University of Iowa, is a Certified Financial Planner™ and will be based out of Minneapolis.

About Wipfli Financial Advisors

Wipfli Financial Advisors opened for business in 1999 with a mission to make objective, fiduciary-focused financial advice available to the everyday investor. Now, having been established for over two decades, Wipfli Financial Advisors have taken their mission across the country to help a range of clients feel confident in their financial future, from individual investors and families to small businesses and retirement plans. With 18 locations across the United States, Wipfli Financial Advisors brings their CPA-based philosophy to their clients who benefit from access to a full-spectrum of financial advice.

