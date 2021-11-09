Chatmeter's Chief Revenue Officer Recognized as Top SaaS Leader

The Software Report Spotlights Cynthia Sener as one of the 2021 Top 50 Leaders in SaaS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chatmeter team is excited to announce that our Chief Revenue Officer, Cynthia Sener, won one of The Software Report's (TSR) 2021 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS awards. TSR is a leading software market research publication and offers in-depth information and analysis on thousands of industry professionals.

"Without Cynthia's vision and expertise Chatmeter wouldn't be experiencing the exponential growth we see today."

Chosen from hundreds of nominees based upon experience and insights from peers and colleagues, the awards showcase today's most dynamic women leaders in the SaaS space. "A commonality found among high-performing executive teams is the presence of women in key roles," explains TSR. Each recipient successfully helped their teams navigate the challenges of 2020 while simultaneously accelerating growth for their organizations and software solutions.

"I was genuinely touched to be included alongside such an impressive group of leaders," says Cynthia. "It's exciting to see women finally get a seat at the C-Suite table in tech and SaaS. I do think there still isn't enough inclusion in our industry," Cynthia continues. "At Chatmeter, we're striving to reflect the diversity we want to see in tech on every level of our organization."

Known for her audience-focused marketing strategies and innovative product and sales development initiatives, Cynthia elevated multiple start-up and mid-tier companies to scale. At Chatmeter, Cynthia drives revenue and ambitious expansion plans with her extensive background in local SEO, sales strategy, revenue generation, product development, and growth marketing in tech.

Currently, she's spearheading initiatives to reach untapped verticals while launching new solutions designed to support Chatmeter clients in the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise spaces.

"Without Cynthia's vision, expertise, and tireless drive, Chatmeter wouldn't be experiencing the exponential growth and opportunity we see today," says Chatmeter CEO Collin Holmes. "She's so deserving of the recognition, and we're proud to have her on the team."

Cynthia, Collin, and the entire Chatmeter executive team believe in the value of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. "For any company to reach its full potential, it takes a team of talented leaders with different voices and life experiences making key decisions," says Collin. "At Chatmeter, we're dedicated to fostering a culture that represents the diverse tech industry we soon hope to see."

Before joining Chatmeter in 2018, Cynthia held many leadership roles in the tech and SaaS space. Over her 25 year career, she has served as the VP of Operations and Product at Rio SEO, VP of Sales and Marketing at Constellation Software, and VP of Global Marketing at Solatube International, as well as other top-level roles.

Cynthia received the 2020 Marketing Tech Executive of the Year award from Digital Marketing News and is a two-time recipient of the Whatever it Takes Award. She was a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal 2019 Business Woman of the Year. Additionally, Cynthia is a regular contributing writer for Forbes Council.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is a local brand and reputation SaaS platform providing review and local listings management, social media analytics, local search engine optimization, rank tracking, and competitor comparisons. Trusted by brands including 7-11, Napa Auto Parts, Sinclair, and A&W, the Chatmeter platform analyzes over 1.9 million locations and billions of customer reviews to provide unparalleled information. The Chatmeter team proudly supports multi-location businesses in creating optimal online visibility and meaningful customer experiences at scale.

