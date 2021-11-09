Nordic Nanovector supports The Health Policy Partnership's initiative to improve appropriate readiness for radioligand therapy (radioimmunotherapy) in lymphoma

Abstract by The Health Policy Partnership entitled "System-Level Barriers to Uptake of Existing and Novel Radioimmunotherapy for People with Lymphoma" will be presented at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting, 11-14 December 2021

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to extending and improving the lives of patients with haematological cancers, is supporting an independent government affairs project led by The Health Policy Partnership (HPP), a specialist health policy research organisation. Within this project, an international framework (the Radioligand Therapy Readiness Assessment Framework) has been assembled to assess health system readiness for the use of radioligand therapy and to identify policy changes that could facilitate appropriate integration of this innovative cancer treatment modality. The framework can be adapted to any country or health service context, and HPP has worked with experts to apply the framework initially to the US and UK health systems.

The project was developed by HPP working with an international expert panel of nuclear medicine and oncology/haematology experts as well as representatives from patient advocacy organizations. This is a multi-funded project. Full details of the project can be found www.radioligandtherapy.com

Radioligand therapy, a term which is used to refer to peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT), prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) therapy, and radioimmunotherapy, is a novel, highly targeted therapeutic modality that combines a cancer targeting ligand and a radioisotope, emitting radiation to damage cancer cell DNA and prevent replication. Because radioligand therapy is highly targeted to cancer cells, healthy cells are left largely unaffected, reducing treatment side effects and improving their tolerability1. However, patient access to radioligand therapy is highly variable today. Changes within healthcare system infrastructures are needed to improve the availability of these innovative therapies.

The framework enables detailed analysis of a health system and helps to identify areas that clinicians, researchers, patient advocates and policymakers could change to improve readiness for radioligand therapies and enable their appropriate integration into routine cancer care. The framework has been applied to the US and UK health systems with guidance from national expert advisory groups. The adapted framework for the UK was launched in September 2021 and work from the US was published in early November 2021.

Marco Renoldi, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Nordic Nanovector is proud to support this important initiative, which is part of ongoing efforts to positively change the healthcare landscape and improve appropriate clinical adoption of radioligand therapies. This modality has demonstrated promising clinical efficacy and tolerability in a wide range of cancer types, including neuroendocrine neoplasms, lymphoma and prostate cancer, where there is still a significant unmet need. Our own candidate is among a growing pipeline of novel radioligand therapies that are progressing through clinical development. It is important that eligible patients have access to these targeted and well-tolerated therapies given their potential benefits and once they are approved, this framework will be crucial to helping prepare healthcare systems for their appropriate use."

An abstract by The Health Policy Partnership entitled "System-Level Barriers to Uptake of Existing and Novel Radioimmunotherapy for People with Lymphoma" will be presented at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting, 11–14 December 2021. The abstract is available online at https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper144904.html

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

About The Health Policy Partnership:

The Health Policy Partnership is an independent health policy research organisation, working with partners across the health spectrum to drive the policy and system changes that will help improve people's health.

About the project:

The radioligand therapy readiness assessment project is led by The Health Policy Partnership with guidance from a multi-stakeholder International Advisory Group. The group has full editorial control over all international-level outputs, with national-level groups maintaining editorial control for national outputs. This is a multi-funded project.

