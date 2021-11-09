Resecurity® to Empower Law Enforcement and Government Agencies in Africa with Cybercrime Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company, recently took part in the inaugural CyberX Africa 2021 conference in Accra, Ghana. The company shared expertise in leveraging high-fidelity cyber threat intelligence solutions to prevent, detect, and prosecute cybercrime with an exclusive "Cyber Security, Cyber Crime and Surveillance" workshop for investigators and prosecutors at the event.

Resecurity (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity)

With African individuals, organizations and states experiencing rapid economic and digital growth, the risk of malicious cyber-attacks and need for offensive activities has grown. To prepare the private and public sector to meet this challenge, CSDS Africa in partnership with the Security Governance Initiative (SGI) Secretariat has designed a quarterly cyber program to improve the investigative, technical, and legal capacity of specialist personnel to successfully counter malicious online operations.

CyberX Africa 2021 is a collaborative program that supports investigators, lawyers, lawmakers, judges, law enforcement and forensic personnel in Africa with the tools and knowledge necessary for counter operations. The program also supports SGI FA 4 on Administration of Justice and the ECOWAS's strategic cybercrime and cybersecurity program.

"Engagement with cyber security practitioners, lawyers, judges, and the private sector will help build a partnership that will enable cyber enforcement to thrive," said Lt. Col. Ababio Serebour (RTD.), Chief Director, Ministry of National Security (Ghana) in a welcome message on behalf of the Honorable Minister for National Security and the national security community at CyberX Africa 2021.

The CyberX Africa 2021 brought public, private and government partners together to learn more about emerging cybersecurity threats and mitigation techniques and technologies.

"The borderless nature of cybercrime makes it difficult to eradicate. That is why it is crucial to leverage next-generation cyber intelligence solutions to identify, manage and respond to cybercrime and emerging security challenges. Resecurity is proud have contributed to this year's CyberX Africa program and look forward to accelerating work towards a safer digital world," said Mr. Nuel Chuks Wilson, Regional Director (Africa) at Resecurity, Inc.

The CyberX Africa 2021 event took place November 9-12, 2021, hosted in collaboration with the Security Governance Initiative (SGI) Secretariat of Ghana's Ministry of National Security, INTERPOL, the Association of Private Investigators, Ghana and the International law firm Lex Mundus and Cencla. The conference featured an extensive program with more than 15 educational workshop sessions, including a presentation from Mr. Nuel Chuks Wilson, Resecuirty's Regional Director, Africa, on leavaring cyber threat intelligence to combat e-crime.

To learn more about Resecurity's cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions exhibited at CyberX Africa, visit https://resecurity.com .

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity