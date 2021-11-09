TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Emotional Footprint Awards for Managed File Transfer software. Four vendors in the enterprise and mid-market spaces have been identified as champions for 2021.

SoftwareReviews Announces the Best Managed File Transfer Software in 2021 (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Managed File Transfer (MFT) is a secure file transfer service that manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another through a public network. The value of a dedicated MFT solution is particularly noticeable in sectors like media and entertainment, where the need to consistently transfer large content assets between different site locations is paramount.

"Delivering the right content to the right stakeholders at the right time has been a perennial challenge for many organizations," explains Ben Dickie, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Traditional network file shares are clunky, inelegant, and often come with an absence of functionality. By contrast, Managed File Transfer solutions equip organizations with the ability to create robust content pipelines that can rapidly - and securely - disseminate key files to multiple locations and stakeholders."

The MFT vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews for 2021 have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond, which is informed by verified survey data collected from real end-users.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.

The Enterprise Managed File Transfer Champions for 2021 are as follows:

GoAnywhere MFT , +91 NEF, by enabling productivity to increase product impact. , +91 NEF, by enabling productivity to increase product impact.

Progress MOVEit, +87 NEF, by showing integrity during conflict resolution , +87 NEF, by showing integrity during conflict resolution

The Mid-Market Managed File Transfer Champions for 2021 are as follows:

Coviant Diplomat MFT , +92 NEF, by ranking strongly for being fair, reliable, and effective. , +92 NEF, by ranking strongly for being fair, reliable, and effective.

Acronis MassTransit, +83 NEF, by exceeding user expectations by showing integrity and providing quality security protection. , +83 NEF, by exceeding user expectations by showing integrity and providing quality security protection.

"Although the lines between MFT and cloud sync and share solutions have blurred in recent years, vendors in the former differentiate themselves by emphasizing encrypted pipelines, content dissemination scheduling, and a propensity to reliably transfer assets in the gigabyte to terabyte range," says Dickie. "The vendors recognized for SoftwareReviews' 2021 Emotional Footprint Awards have demonstrated that reliability, integrity, and security are what users value most. Congratulations to this year's enterprise and mid-market MFT champions."

To learn more about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, and how to improve the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com

