CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer to address the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference on Nov. 16, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. John Brooks, will address the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference on Nov. 16, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

