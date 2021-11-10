Dr. Darrin Mangiacarne joins the National Banyan Treatment Centers team as their Chief Medical Officer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the overwhelming growth of Banyan Treatment Centers, the last 7 years has been a true success in the industry. Nationwide, Banyan provides quality care through treatment for substance use disorders, mental health disorders, and its latest program eating disorders. To further accommodate their ongoing accomplishments, Banyan has made the decision to bring on a renowned Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Darrin Mangiacarne.

Banyan Treatment Centers is one of the leading drug and alcohol and mental health addiction treatment centers across the United States .

Since his arrival, Dr. Mangiacarne has been working diligently on spearheading the medical programs Banyan has previously established and will be introducing in the near future. We are excited to see Banyan's continued growth and groundbreaking expansion with Dr. Mangiacarne joining the Banyan family.

Dr. Darrin Mangiacarne graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). He received his master's degree in Public Health from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed his family medicine residency at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA. Darrin became the second addiction medicine fellow at Geisinger Health System. He is a Certified Physician Executive and a Medical Review Officer.

Dr. Mangiacarne is board certified in family medicine from the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP) and addiction medicine from the American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM) and (AOBFP). He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (DFASAM) and a fellow of the American Osteopathic Academy of Addiction Medicine (FAOAAM). He also currently holds the title of Secretary/Treasurer for the American Osteopathic Academy of Addiction Medicine.

Dr. Mangiacarne has worked in the addiction field for the past 11 years in both inpatient and outpatient settings. He co-chaired the Indiana Attorney General's Task Force on addiction. Dr. Mangiacarne is the Past-President of the Indiana Society of Addiction Medicine. Before joining Banyan, he served as the Regional Medical Director for another program, overseeing their medication assisted treatment programming throughout the Midwest. Currently, he serves as the Chief Medical Officer and a proud addition to the Banyan team.

About Banyan

Banyan Treatment Centers is one of the leading drug and alcohol and mental health addiction treatment centers across the United States. Banyan offering detox, residential, partial hospitalization as well as outpatient level of care.

Along with both Banyans individualized and holistic approach as well as its constant efforts to improve practices emplace has resulted to its continued rising rates of success in the recovery community

The organization is Joint Commissioned Accredited, which recognizes leadership in the industry, providing quality drug addiction, mental health and eating disorder treatment services. Joint Commissioned Accreditation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that certifies U.S. health care programs.

To learn how Banyan Treatment Centers is changing the lives of addicted individuals, see the organization's media section or addiction blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Alyssa Shapper

National Director of Digital Marketing

Banyan Treatment Centers

Website: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

Email: ashapper@banyancenters.com

Telephone: (888) 230-3122

View original content:

SOURCE Banyan Treatment Centers