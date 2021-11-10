Kearny Bank and Cetera Partner to Offer Investment Products

LOS ANGELES and FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, and Kearny Bank, today announced a new partnership to offer investment products and programs to Kearny Bank clients. With assets of $7.2 billion, Kearny Bank maintains offices across New Jersey, as well as in New York City. It offers an array of personal, business and lending products and is dedicated to providing professional service and sound financial advice to a growing client and shareholder base.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

"Cetera is a recognized leader in the investment sector, so we're pleased that we'll be providing clients easy access to its range of offerings," says Kearny Bank Executive Vice President / Chief Banking Officer Anthony Bilotta. "This relationship will enable us to function as a one-stop-shop for comprehensive investment services."

"We are pleased to welcome Kearny Bank to the CFI Community," said LeAnn Rummel, head of Cetera's financial institutions community. "Our distinct focus on creating financial institutions solutions and technology that accelerate growth for them – while increasing efficiencies and providing world class risk management – is why so many choose to join the financial institutions community at Cetera. We are excited to complement their bank program and help them advance their growth and digital strategy serving their customers."

Cetera's vision of an Advice-Centric Experience® that helps people achieve financial well-being at each life stage aligns with Kearny Bank's integrated approach and holistic client focus.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

About Kearny Bank

Seamlessly melding the finest traditions of community banking with state-of-the-industry capabilities, Kearny Bank provides a range of progressive offerings to its personal and business banking clients. Established in 1884, and operating now from administrative headquarters in Fairfield, NJ, Kearny Bank is steadily expanding its footprint throughout New Jersey, as well as New York City's Brooklyn and Staten Island boroughs. Additional details are available online at kearnybank.com; an overview video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3fIa7GD.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group