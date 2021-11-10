Plex Systems Launches Production Monitoring to Help Manufacturers Gain Plant Floor Visibility

TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation Company and the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced the launch of Plex Production Monitoring, a new quick-start solution that helps manufacturers gain visibility into real-time plant floor data. Plex Production Monitoring is an evolution of the widely-deployed Plex Mach2 solution originally created by Kors Engineering, which Plex acquired earlier this year.

Plex Production Monitoring is an out-of-the-box solution that connects to plant floor machines through either a PLC or an edge device. This rapidly deployable solution—which can be implemented in just days— allows manufacturers to create scoreboards and customizable views for operators, supervisors, and the front office, displaying measurements such as downtime, scrap, quality, and production cycles.

"Plex Production Monitoring has made an incredible impact for us from the plant floor to the front office. We have reduced scrap and increased our performance as well as systems reliability," said Janice D'Amico, Executive Manager of Business Systems and IT at Thai Summit America Corporation. "The clear presentation of this critical information allows our operators to drive higher throughput and efficiency, making them part of the problem-solving team here at Thai Summit America."

Plex Production Monitoring captures many measurements, providing more visibility and control over plant floor operations. One example is measuring Six Big Losses which gives operators the ability to identify micro-stoppages, reduced speeds, or reduced yields. With this information, operators can address these often-undetected inefficiencies as they occur to drive continuous improvement.

"Manufacturers are under tremendous pressure to reduce cost and improve quality, so the need for a smart manufacturing platform has never been greater," said Nathan Pieri, Global Vice President of Product Strategy and Execution at Plex Systems. "Plex Production Monitoring delivers robust machine connectivity, OEE reporting, and the visibility needed to continuously improve their production operations."

"Making the shift towards a digital manufacturing facility can be done in phases," said Reid Paquin, Research Director at IDC. "Solutions like this from Plex that provide real-time visibility can serve as a great starting point for organizations looking to progress down their digital manufacturing journey."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation company, is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IOT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements (including certain projections, guidance, and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "estimate", "project", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "will", "intend" and other similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. The opinions, forecasts and projections regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition; future opportunities for the acquisition and its products and solutions; and any other statements regarding the future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance of the acquired company, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including but not limited to the ability to successfully integrate and achieve expected benefits of the acquisition, the ability to retain and hire key personnel; challenges, risks and costs associated with integrating the operations of the acquired; risk relating to any unforeseen liabilities of the acquired company; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

