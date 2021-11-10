Thangka art is well-preserved in Tibet

LASA, China, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn on Thangka art:

"From more than a hundred in the 1990s to over 10,000 now, the number of people engaged in thangka art has skyrocketed. The exponential growth is solid proof that thangka has been well-preserved," said Norbu Sidar, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and head of the Tibetan Thangka Academy.

As a renowned thangka artist for more than 40 years, Norbu Sidar recalled his life and spoke highly of the country's effective protection of the traditional art.

Thangka is a Tibetan Buddhist scroll painting on cotton or silk, which is painted with mineral and organic pigments derived from coral, agate, sapphire, pearl, gold and other materials. This special pigment means the colors can last for centuries.

Watch the video to learn more.

https://youtu.be/fysOGmc99TQ

View original content:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn