Clinch Unveils First Dynamic Circular Ads for Connected TV

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization across CTV, OTT, Programmatic, Social, Native, DOOH, and Audio, announced today the launch of their Dynamic Circular Ads, enabling brands to convert offline and app-based promotions into hyper-personalized omnichannel campaigns across digital, social, video and for the first time, Connected TV (CTV).

With Dynamic Circulars, Clinch furthers its commitment to create smart shopping experiences that engage consumers across multiple channels and screens while adding a superior level of relevancy with hyper-local deals and discounts.

The personalization technology behind Dynamic Circulars is an evolution of Clinch's Shoppable Video solution which transforms standard video ad experiences from an upper funnel awareness tactic to a powerful performance tool to better capture audience engagement and lead customers down the digital path to purchase, across any screen. Until now digital sales circulars were only available across mobile and social platforms.

"As brands expand their eCommerce strategies, we are offering them even more ways to capitalize on real time deals and offers by bridging the gap between online and offline product discovery," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "CTV is one of the fastest growing digital media channels and our technology is expanding brands' ability to hyper-localize deals in lockstep with that growth. In addition to creating a seamless experience to consumers across devices, we are providing brands with real-time insight into which products and creative elements are driving consumer engagement."

In addition, Clinch Dynamic Circulars create value for advertisers by:

Enabling faster speed to market with deals and discounts

Launching smarter campaigns with advanced A/B testing and optimization

Offering custom dynamic ad templates that are super charged with store location data (inventory, shopping options like buy online/pick-up in store), local offers and deals, and store-level creatives

"Today's retailer requires technology that can both engage customers on a personal and local level and adapt to ever-changing promotions -- and inventory -- on the fly," said Chris Pritcher, SVP, Creative Strategy at Merkle. "We work with a number of marquee brands who leverage Clinch's platform to reach more customers, and tie both offline and eCommerce sales together, helping them make smarter planning decisions."

With constantly shifting inventory and product requirements, Clinch has become the go-to omnichannel personalization platform for retail marketers across the globe. As the holiday season approaches, the company and its partners are prepared for the unique challenges of our current supply chain, and the opportunities to connect with customers across an ever-expanding media landscape.

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales.

