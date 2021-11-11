Endeavor Business Intelligence Releases Commercial Electric Vehicle Adoption Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Intelligence has released a new report that delivers data and analysis on specific trends impacting the U.S. commercial electric vehicle market.

Energy infrastructure / technology providers are eager to understand the growing demand in order to plan for investment.

This 58-page report provides analysis of proprietary research from 270 fleet organizations to deliver insights to manufacturers and builders on fleet types investing in CEVs, reasons and methods for adoption, applications and perceived challenges. The report also delivers overviews of the top 25 CEV Builders, their progress and current products and Fleet Usage Profiles for two organizations that are leading the way in CEV adoption.

"Electrification is a very exciting segment for the U.S. economy right now," said Reggie Lawrence, Endeavor's EVP of Energy and Transportation. "We are seeing rapid technology development across commercial vehicles and there is a natural convergence with energy infrastructure. Commercial truck fleets are looking to better understand operating and maintaining CEV's, as well as the infrastructure available for each vehicle application. Energy infrastructure and technology providers are eager to understand the growing demand in order to plan for investment."

