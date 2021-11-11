Newport Healthcare Addresses National Shortage of Mental Health Treatment with New Teen and Young Adult Programs in Minnesota

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has announced the opening of new programs in Minnesota that address a regional and national shortage of treatment options amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report from Mental Health America (MHA) showed that more than 70,000 Minnesota youth experienced Major Depressive Disorder (MDE) in the past year, yet 58% did not receive treatment. Nationally, between March and October 2020, the percentage of emergency department visits for teens with mental health emergencies rose by 31% and there was a more than 50% increase in suspected suicide attempt emergency department visits among girls ages 12-17. During June 2020, U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19, with young adults experiencing disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation. Sadly, over 31% of Minnesotans live in a mental health shortage area.

"Newport Healthcare is pleased to bring high-quality teen, young adult, and family mental health treatment services to Minnesotans to address a gaping need in care," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer. "Numerous studies have confirmed that we are seeing a massive increase in mental health issues in this country, especially among teens and young adults, whether due to social media influence, technology fixation, or the pandemic. We must produce effective solutions for the sake of future generations."

Newport will offer outpatient treatment in Minneapolis and residential treatment in St. Cloud, Monticello, and Buffalo for young people struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, and other mental health issues, as well as co-occurring substance use and eating disorders. Clients in outpatient therapy live at home and meet on-site or virtually every weekday for clinical sessions and academic support. Clients in residential therapy live on-site in homelike settings where they receive evidence-based clinical therapy, academic instruction, and experiential opportunities including outdoor activities, art, music, yoga, and more. Integral to Newport's clinical model is family involvement and participation to help create a healthy home environment for proven, sustained wellness.

It has been shown that treatment accessibility and affordability are critical to tackle the country's current mental health crisis. Newport is actively expanding throughout the U.S., offering services that are in-network with numerous insurance providers. Last year, 96% of Newport's families utilized insurance to pay for treatment.

For more information about Newport's diverse, results-driven, nationwide treatment options, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

