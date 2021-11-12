Curbio Named a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree by Northern Virginia Technology Council

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the nation's leading technology-enabled home improvement solution for the real estate transaction, has been named a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 company by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). The NVTC is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. The 2021 NVTC Tech 100 roster recognizes cutting-edge tech companies in the region who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth and making a positive impact.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.)

"While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that Curbio is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.

The 2021 NVTC Tech 100 list consists of 64 tech companies, 33 executives and three emerging leaders who have consistently demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation. Honorees were carefully selected and reviewed by a panel of independent judges.

"We are honored to be included as part of the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 roster. Curbio has set out to modernize the home improvement industry, a mission that is powered by our cutting-edge technology," says Rick Rudman, chairman, president and CEO of Curbio. "This recognition is a testament to our team's success in streamlining home improvement for the real estate transaction."

Curbio is a home improvement solution built by experts in technology and construction specifically to help real estate agents and their clients get every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar. By leveraging technology, Curbio is able to complete projects 65% faster than the average contractor and get every home move-in ready without hassle. Curbio also recently started working with new homebuyers to complete pre-move in renovations using the same streamlined approach.

