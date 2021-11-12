Music Icon Lil Wayne Kicks Off Tha Carter IV visual Album With Four Dystopian Visualizers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne is releasing the first part of Tha Carter IV visual album via Young Money Records/Republic Records/UMe as a part of the continued celebration of the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking record. Directed by Tim Fox and with art by Daniel Crossan, the visualizers look at the dystopian world Wayne described on Tha Carter IV and create a comic book feel out of it that pulls inspiration from Grand Theft Auto and The Dark Knight.

The rollout schedule with links can be found below:

She Will – Friday 11/ 12 - 12PM EST / 9AM PST (watch HERE ) – Friday 11/(watch

Blunt Blowin – Friday 11/12 – 5PM EST / 2PM PST (watch HERE ) – Friday 11/12 –(watch

Nightmares Of The Bottom – Saturday 11/13 – 12PM EST / 9AM PST (watch HERE ) – Saturday 11/13 –(watch

President Carter – Saturday 11/13 – 3PM EST / 12PM PST (watch HERE) – Saturday 11/13 –(watch

"Tha Carter Singles Collection" 7" vinyl box set is officially out today (available HERE), and features 19 of Wayne's biggest "Tha Carter" series hits on 45 for the first time ever. To commemorate the launch, Wayne also dropped the unreleased Tha Carter III era track "Ya Dig" on streaming services via Young Money Records/Republic Records/UMe. The box set comes complete with liner notes and a booklet of rare photos.

The launch also follows the release of Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid's blockbuster collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies (listen HERE). The chart-topping rappers also served up a new joint single and video entitled "Feelin' Like Tunechi" (watch HERE).

Earlier this year, Wayne released Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the critically acclaimed album's 10th anniversary. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards - making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection.

ABOUT LIL WAYNE:

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time," tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100," logging a staggering 109 entries. With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length and fifth #1 on the Billboard Top 200, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.

