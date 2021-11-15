Arc XP announces integration with Subscribe with Google

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP, a leading digital experience platform, today announces the addition of its Subscribe with Google integration into Arc Subscriptions, giving its news publishing clients a seamless way to leverage Google's simplified sign-in and checkout experience.

Subscribe with Google makes it easy for readers to subscribe and then access their subscription content whenever they're logged into their Google account. Once readers subscribe, paywalled content will be highlighted across Google surfaces, including Search, News and Discover to help remind readers about the value of their subscription. Publishers own the reader relationship and are able to connect directly with their subscribers and access emails and forms of payment.

For Arc XP clients, the integration provides news publishers a seamless way to incorporate Subscribe with Google into their subscription strategy with a simplified implementation and onboarding process.

"Our core mission is to deliver to our customers a digital experience platform with a focus on flexibility and ease of integration," said Matt Monahan, Vice President of Product for Arc XP. "Arc provides seamless extensibility for media organizations to easily leverage a platform like Subscribe with Google to deliver the frictionless subscriber experiences their readers expect."

"We're excited to partner with Arc XP to bring Subscribe with Google to their clients and ultimately strengthen publishers' reader revenue models," said Chealsea Wierbonski, Senior Product Manager of Subscribe with Google.

Arc XP will continue to simplify its clients' ability to design and deliver a content subscription strategy by including the Subscribe with Google integration into its Themes subscription module, Arc XP's site development quick-launch toolkit, as part of a turnkey UI that supports all subscription journeys.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving over 2,400 sites in more than 25 countries that serve nearly 2 billion unique visitors monthly.

