Cart.com Acquires 180Commerce to Fuel Marketplace Growth for Sellers

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com , the first end-to-end ecommerce-as-a-service provider, today announced the acquisition of 180Commerce , a leading online sales partner with a track record of helping brands to achieve scalable success on Amazon, Walmart, and other top marketplaces.

180Commerce was founded in 2016 following DSW's acquisition of Shoe Metro, the largest Amazon footwear reseller. Key leaders from Shoe Metro formed 180Commerce to bring their expertise directly to brands through a tech-enabled agency service model. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, 180Commerce now provides dozens of top consumer brands with the retail strategies, tools, and resources they need to succeed on major marketplaces, with a focus on using data, advanced strategies, and best-in-class technologies to drive value for brands.

Following the acquisition, the company's clients will continue to benefit from expert guidance they're used to in areas including advertising strategy, content creation and optimization, customer service and reviews management, analytics and inventory planning. 180Commerce clients will also gain access to the full range of integrated Cart.com ecommerce offerings, including performance marketing to accelerate direct-to-consumer (DTC) efforts, logistics and fulfillment, and powerful AI-driven insights and data science capabilities in a single view for users. 180Commerce's full team — including experienced digital retail, brand, and ex-Amazon professionals — will join the Cart.com team under the continuing leadership of 180Commerce founder and former Shoe Metro COO Jason Stuempfig.

"The 180Commerce value proposition has always focused on helping consumer brands grow long-term revenue and profitability by optimizing and streamlining their marketplace strategies. By joining with Cart.com, we're bringing that vision to a far wider audience while continuing to expand our offering to the brands we serve with the powerhouse of offerings Cart.com provides," Stuempfig said. "We share Cart.com's vision for a no-hassle, fully integrated ecommerce ecosystem, and I'm delighted to be starting this new chapter in the 180Commerce story."

"Acquisitions are central to Cart.com's growth strategy, and with the addition of 180Commerce we're underscoring our commitment to expanding into new areas and building out best-in-class capabilities across the full spectrum of ecommerce sales channels such as marketplaces," said Saheb Sabharwal, Chief Strategy Officer at Cart.com, who leads all M&A activity. "We're looking forward to working with Jason and the 180Commerce team to drive new value for Cart.com's thousands of loyal users. We have a great process in place to integrate new companies into the Cart.com ecosystem, and we're actively seeking additional M&A opportunities as we augment our solutions for brands."

"We're thrilled to welcome the 180Commerce team into the Cart.com family as we continue to expand our offering of commerce everywhere," said Cart.com Co-founder and CEO Omair Tariq. "Jason turned 180Commerce into a success story by being relentlessly focused on delivering results for brands, while creating a powerful company culture in which everyone is valued. That's exactly the combination we look for at Cart.com — especially when it's paired with a commitment to using data and technology to streamline and optimize ecommerce and marketplace functions for fast-growing brands in every corner of the world."

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the eCommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions including online store software; digital marketing, fulfillment, and financial services; customer service capabilities; and unified analytics across all areas of commerce and marketing performance. Cart.com allows brands of any size the opportunity to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE Cart.com