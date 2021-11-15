HUGO BOSS to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 17 November 2021 Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

METZINGEN, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGO BOSS (OTCQX: BOSSY I Xetra: BOSS), based in Metzingen, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market, today announced that Christian Stöhr, Vice President Investor Relations, and Lena Biberacher, Investor Relations Manager will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 17. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 17, 2021 TIME: 12:00 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/2Y67eus

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

June 1, 2021 : Daniel Grieder joins the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG as Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2021 . He has been at home in the fashion industry for over 30 years with strong track record illustrating his extensive global experience in brand management, product, distribution, marketing, and digitalization. With Daniel as new CEO, the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS is complete, as Oliver Timm already took over the role as Chief Sales Officer in January 2021 .

August 4, 2021 : HUGO BOSS introduces its new 2025 growth strategy 'CLAIM 5' and provides its mid-term financial ambition. The aim of the strategy, which puts the consumer at the core of the Group´s business activities more than ever before, is to deliver on its vision and ambition of becoming the premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide, and one of the top-100 global brands.

September 24, 2021 : HUGO BOSS celebrates the phygital launch of its second BOSS x Russell Athletic capsule collection at Milan Fashion Week. The partnership is particularly strengthening the brand's position in casualwear and among younger consumers. With 4 billion impressions in 4 days across the Group´s social media channels, the event creates a huge digital buzz.

October 14, 2021 : HUGO BOSS pre-announces strong top- and bottom-line improvements in the third quarter of 2021, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, currency-adjusted Group sales increased 7%, driven by a particular strong performance in Europe and the Americas. In the third quarter of 2021, HUGO BOSS generated an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 85 million , 3% above the 2019 levels (Q3 2019: EUR 83 million ). In light of the strong top- and bottom-line performance in the third quarter, HUGO BOSS raised its guidance for the full year 2021. The Company now forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by around 40% currency-adjusted (2020: EUR 1,946 million ), with contribution expected from all regions. EBIT is now forecast to come to a level of between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million in fiscal year 2021 (minus EUR 236 million ).

About HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. With its two iconic brands, BOSS and HUGO, the group offers collections in 127 countries at around 7,350 points of sale and online in around 60 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 13,800 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 1.9 billion in the fiscal year 2020.

